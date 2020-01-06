Why your newborn is crying and whether it’s normal

caption Newborn babies often cry because they are hungry, tired, lonely, or need a diaper change. source Jade Brookbank/Getty Images

Babies cry a lot. Even when you expect that to be the case, it can still feel alarming and frustrating when your baby cries, especially when you aren’t sure why.

Here are a few common reasons your newborn may cry, how to know if their crying is normal, and what you can do to soothe your baby.

Figure out why your newborn is crying

“If a newborn is crying, it is always important to try to find the reason why,” says Maryanne Tranter, PhD, APN Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Usually, they want one of their basic needs met:

They are hungry and need to be fed.

They need a diaper change.

They are tired and need sleep.

They are lonely and want to be held.

They have gas and burping may help.

Other reasons could be that they have acid reflux or food allergies or sensitivities. And as you get to know your baby better, you’ll start to notice that they’ll have different cries for different needs. For example, when they’re hungry their cry might sound more low-pitched compared to if they’re tired.

However, “if you cannot find out the reason and it continues, they may need to be seen by a healthcare provider to make sure they are not ill or it is not anything serious.”

When crying is normal, and when it isn’t

Newborns will typically cry for as much as two to three hours of the day. According to Tranter, you can expect your baby’s crying to peak between their sixth and eighth week of life, and from there it should taper off.

Older babies may have different reasons for crying. For example, at around 6 months old, they could be experiencing teething or struggling to adapt to a change in routine.

“As babies mature, they may start crying for developmental reasons such as stranger anxiety or frustration with not being able to communicate their needs,” Tranter says.

Most babies will cry until they get their needs met. However, if their crying is accompanied by other symptoms, such as a fever, continued cold symptoms, bloody diarrhea, or vomiting, they need to be seen by a doctor for treatment.

Some babies cry a lot because they have colic, when a baby cries for more than three hours a day, for more than three days a week, and more than three weeks straight. If you think your baby has colic, the advice is the same as before – take them to a pediatrician for examination.

It’s important to stay calm

While it is true that babies are typically expressing a need when they cry, sometimes it is hard to figure out how to soothe your newborn. But it’s important to try to remain calm as a parent.

“The human body is made to feel uncomfortable and stressed when a baby cries,” says Tranter. “A crying baby is one of the most challenging situations to adapt to in parenting.”

It’s common to feel frustration, but you should never do anything unsafe. If you find yourself growing more irritable and are worried about your ability to remain calm, it’s best to put your baby down in their crib and walk away to give yourself a break, says Tranter.

Related stories about newborn care: