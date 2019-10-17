‘Why isn’t my Apple Watch charging?’: How to troubleshoot Apple Watch charging issues in 3 ways

caption There are several methods you can use to troubleshoot your Apple Watch if it’s not charging. source Hollis Johnson

If your Apple Watch isn’t charging, first check all hardware connections and then force the watch to restart and try again.

An Apple Watch that’s working properly should give you 18 hours of battery life and will require about two hours to fully charge.

When your Apple Watch is charging properly, a small green lightning bolt icon will be visible on its screen. A red lightning bolt indicates low battery.

Even with regular use during the day, your Apple Watch’s battery should last 18 hours, and will fully recharge in just two hours.

That long battery life and fast charge time means you can count on your trusty digital sidekick all day and almost all night too, as long as you can get it to charge in the first place.

How to troubleshoot your Apple Watch if it isn’t charging

caption A red lightning bolt means your watch needs to be charged, while a green lightning bolt means it’s actively charging. source Apple

If you rest the watch on its magnetic charging dock and don’t see that trusty green lightning bolt on its screen, you have a problem on your hands.

But there are multiple ways to troubleshoot the charging issue, so don’t panic yet.

Reposition the Apple Watch and check connections

caption Your Apple Watch should look like this when it’s charging properly. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

1. Try picking up and then reconnecting your watch and charging dock.

2. Also, try laying the watch down flat instead of charging it at a 90-degree angle.

3. Then, check the charging dock cable and make sure it is properly inserted into the adapter and that the adapter is fully plugged into the outlet.

4. Also make sure the back of the watch and the surface of the charger are clean and free of plastic film or any other physical objects.

Force the watch to restart

caption A force restart may solve your charging issue. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

1. Hold down both the Digital Crown, the disc on the right side of the watch, and the side button of your Apple Watch for 10 seconds.

2. Once the Apple logo appears, you can release and the watch will restart.

3. Repeat step two if you need to.

Try different hardware

caption Apple does not recommend using third-party devices for charging your Apple Watch. source Apple

If possible, try a new charger with your watch to see if the issue is with the charging hardware rather than the device itself. And finally, if accessible, try a different watch with your charger or chargers.

By now, it will be clear if the issue is quickly fixable or if you need help from Apple.

