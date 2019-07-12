Jeffrey Epstein didn’t have to register as a sex offender in New Mexico, where he owns a ranch, because of a loophole in the state law

caption Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico. source KRQE

Part of the reason Jeffrey Epstein avoided federal charges for molesting multiple underage victims is because he agreed to register as a sex offender.

But it has since been revealed that the disgraced financier didn’t have to register as a sex offender in New Mexico, where he owns a large ranch.

That’s because the one victim he admitted to molesting in the case was 17 at the time, which is the age of consent in New Mexico.

Part of Jeffrey Epstein’s plea deal with prosecutors in 2008, after multiple underage victims accused him of sexual abuse, was that he register as a sex offender.

But as the disgraced financier has been hit with new federal sex trafficking charges, it has been revealed that he wasn’t on the sex offender registry in New Mexico, where he owns a ranch, thanks to differences in how states manage these registries.

States are federally mandated to keep sex offender registries, but it is up to the states how sex offenders are defined and how long they must remain on the registry.

When Epstein bought his Zorro Ranch in 2010, Florida officials alerted New Mexico law enforcement that the pedophile was moving to the state, according to documents obtained by KOAT.

New Mexico officials initially sent Epstein a letter, telling him he would need to register as a sex offender at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, and he initially complied.

But just a month later, Epstein was sent another letter, saying he was being taken off the registry due to differences in state laws.

In that time, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s sex offender registry unit looked into Epstein’s case in Florida, and determined that it did not meet the New Mexico standard for being included on the registry since the victim that Epstein admitted to abusing was 17 – the age of consent in New Mexico.

Their investigation seems to have overlooked the fact that the victim who set off the investigation was 14.

That victim’s attorney, Spencer Kuvin, also represented two other victims in the case, and told The New York Times on Thursday that Epstein’s lawyers may have had the choice to pick which victim he made admissions about in the plea deal.

“His attorneys would have negotiated who they were going to pick that was in a list of girls that they had,” Kuvin said. “I would want to choose, if I represented someone like him, the oldest possible girl within the statutory framework, and that way he would be excluded from having to report in certain states.”

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office told KOAT it was also currently investigating Epstein’s case.