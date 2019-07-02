Former Angel Karlie Kloss reveals why she left Victoria’s Secret: ‘I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am’

caption Karlie Kloss revealed why she decided to hang up her Angel wings. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss became one of the most famous Victoria’s Secret Angels when she joined the lineup in 2013. She ended up leaving the brand in 2015, and now she has revealed what prompted her decision in an interview for British Vogue’s August issue.

In the interview, Kloss said the fashion show was not in line with the message she wanted to send to young women.

“The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful,” she told British Vogue.

She also said that leaving the brand was a crucial moment that led her to embrace her “power as a feminist.”

“I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world,” she told British Vogue.

Though Kloss officially hung up her Angel wings in 2015, she did return for the 2017 show held in Shanghai, China. Kloss also had more positive things to say about the brand in an interview with The Telegraph in March 2018.

“There’s something really powerful about a woman who owns her sexuality and is in charge,” she told The Telegraph. “A show like this celebrates that and allows all of us to be the best versions of ourselves.”

Kloss’ new comments come after the brand announced that the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is getting an overhaul and would no longer be broadcast on television, though plans for the future have yet to be revealed.

The brand’s parent company’s chief marketing officer, Ed Razek, also received criticism for his comments in a November 2018 interview with Vogue. He said that “no one had any interest” in a show featuring plus-size models, and he also said he doesn’t think the show should feature transgender women.

“Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should,” he told Vogue. “Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy.”

Though Kloss’ thoughts on the Victoria’s Secret brand may have shifted, she told British Vogue that she learned the power of her voice during her time with the brand.

“Looking back at my late teens and early twenties, I think I was fearful that I would lose a job or lose my position if I said I didn’t want to do something,” she said. “But I did not lose out on jobs. If anything, the more I exercised the power of my voice, the more I earned respect from my peers.”

The August issue of British Vogue hits newsstands on July 5.

Representatives for Kloss and Victoria's Secret did not immediately respond to INSIDER's request for comment.