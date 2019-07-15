Kate Middleton has been wearing a bow tie pin to Wimbledon for years. Here’s the special meaning behind it.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn a dark green and purple bow pin to more than one Wimbledon match.

She is the patron of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club.

According to an AELTC representative, only certain members may wear that pin or a corresponding necktie to Wimbledon events – and a patron is entitled to do so.

You may have noticed the stylish dresses Kate Middleton has been sporting to Wimbledon this year, but only if you’re particularly eagle-eyed would you have noticed the purple and green bow tie on her lapel. Turns out it’s not simply a bold fashion choice, it’s an accessory she’s been rocking to Wimbledon for years, and it carries a special meaning.

The Duchess is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, aka the venue that holds Wimbledon. As you might recall, she is also an avid tennis player, and Prince George even recently took a lesson from none other than the legendary Roger Federer.

caption Kate wore the bow tie earlier in the week too. source Karwai Tang / Getty

The club’s official colors are dark green and purple – which, if you look closely, are the same colors seen in the Duchess’ pin. The patron, president, committee of management, vice presidents, and four members of executive staff are the only people who may wear that bow, an AELTC representative told TODAY.

caption She rocked the look on Sunday too. source Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

According to What Kate Wore, women typically wear the ribbon as Kate did whereas men who fulfill those criteria listed above may choose to wear the bow, a dark green and purple necktie, or in some cases, they might even do both, as former Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook has been known to do.

Middleton has worn the bow to Wimbledon events more than once. She’s worn it at each event this year, as well as when she attended a match in 2018 and the finals in 2017.