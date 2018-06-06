Here’s why Kate Spade didn’t profit when her brand sold to Coach for $2.4 billion

caption Kate Spade. source Frances Valentine

Kate Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her apartment in New York on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. She was 55 and leaves behind her husband, Andy, and a 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.

Spade launched her namesake handbag business in 1993 and worked with her husband to grow it into a million-dollar business before it was sold to Neiman Marcus in 2006.

In 2017, the business was then acquired by Coach for $2.4 billion. At the time, the Spade family had no involvement in the company.

The news of Kate Spade’s apparent suicide on Tuesday morning sent shockwaves around the world. Hundreds of fans posted photos of themselves with Kate Spade handbags in tribute of her tragic death. Others even went to the Kate Spade stores to buy handbags in support.

However, neither Spade nor her husband Andy, who helped set up the brand in 1993 and later joined the business full-time, have had a role in the business that they created since 2007.

The story of Kate Spade

The couple built up the business from their loft in Tribeca.