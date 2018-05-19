Here’s why Meghan Markle doesn’t have a maid of honour

- source
- Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honour at her wedding today.
- According to Prince Harry’s communications secretary, she did not want to choose one of her close friends over the others.
- She will be accompanied by six bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte.
Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honour when she marries Prince Harry today. While Harry will be accompanied by his best man and brother Prince William, Meghan has instead opted for a number of bridesmaids.
Jason Knauf, communications secretary to Prince Harry said: “She has a very close-knit group of friends and did not want to choose one over the other.”
Megan’s bridesmaids include three-year-old Princess Charlotte, while 4-year-old Prince George is set to be one of Harry’s page boys.
Meghan’s bridesmaids also include her goddaughters Remi and Ryan Litt, who are sisters, and Ivy Mulroney. Harry’s goddaughters Zalie Warren and Florence van Custem are also bridesmaids.
