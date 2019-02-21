We might get the Mueller report as early as next week, but the Russia probe is nowhere near finished.

caption Robert Mueller. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Attorney General William Barr is reportedly preparing to submit a summary of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to Congress as early as next week.

But Justice Department veterans told INSIDER that even with the release of a Mueller report, the Russia probe and investigations related to it are far from over.

There are still myriad court cases, cooperation agreements, potential future indictments, and related investigations being handled by other US attorneys’ offices that will continue well past the Mueller report’s release.

On Wednesday, we saw the latest in a string of media reports over the last year predicting an imminent release of a final report from the special counsel Robert Mueller on his findings in the FBI’s Russia investigation.

For almost two years, Mueller has been investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election, whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow, and whether Trump sought to obstruct justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey. The FBI launched the Russia probe in the summer of 2016, and Mueller began overseeing it after Comey’s ouster.

CNN reported Wednesday afternoon that the new attorney general, William Barr, is preparing to announce the end of the Russia investigation as early as next week. Citing people familiar with Barr’s plans, CNN also reported that the attorney general is planning to submit a summary of Mueller’s findings to Congress soon.

But Justice Department veterans cautioned to INSIDER that the release of Barr’s summary of Mueller’s findings does not necessarily signify the end of the Russia investigation. They pointed, in particular, to a plethora of court cases, cooperation agreements, and potential future indictments that could drop well after Barr submits his report to Congress.

Read more: Mueller’s findings in the Russia probe could reportedly be delivered as soon as next week

Here are some of the major threads that experts say will continue past the release of the Mueller report: