Nick Foles’ 2-year run with the Eagles has left his future uncertain, but it could turn into a big win for the Eagles

Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles have a mutual $20 million contract option to decide on this offseason, and it makes Foles’ future uncertain.

While $20 million is a lot for a backup, given Foles’ play and Carson Wentz’s injury history, it may be smart for the Eagles to try to retain him.

The Eagles could also try to trade Foles by hoping he agrees to his option, or by hitting him with the franchise tag if he turns down his option.

On Monday, Foles told reporters that he wants to lead a team, meaning the Eagles may have no choice but to look into trading him.

Nick Foles’ magic ran out earlier than the Super Bowl this year.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles lost 20-14 to the New Orleans Saints, falling short of another miraculous, Foles-led Super Bowl appearance.

Read more: The 2018 NFL playoff bracket and TV schedule

Now, heading into the offseason, the biggest question for the Eagles, one that much of the NFL will be paying attention to, is how to handle Foles’ future.

According to Spotrac, the Eagles and Foles have a mutual $20 million contract option next season that the Eagles must decide on within a week of the Super Bowl.

source Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Eagles could approach the decision in several ways. They might decide that paying a more-than-serviceable backup quarterback $20 million (while Carson Wentz is on his rookie deal) is worthwhile. It would limit their ability to spend on other parts of the roster, but given Wentz’s injury history and Foles’ play as a starter, Foles could be a high-end emergency option.

The Eagles could also pick up Foles’ option to trade him. Quarterback play around the league has largely improved, but desperate teams can never be discounted. Would the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, or even Oakland Raiders offer up draft picks for the Eagles to get Foles?

Foles’ decision could be equally as calculated. Turning down a $20 million payday could be costly, particularly because Foles would also have to pay $2 million in his bonus back. But Foles could potentially make more in the open market, too.

If Foles’ rejects his option, then the Eagles could also slap the franchise tag on him, keeping under their control for a one-year price that would certainly exceed $20 million.

That, too, could be a calculated move by both parties. If the Eagles sign Foles to the franchise tag, it won’t prevent other teams from negotiating with Foles. Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman noted that the Eagles could give Foles the exclusive franchise tag in hopes that if a team offered Foles an even bigger deal, they would also have to give the Eagles two first-round picks as compensation. The question will be if any team wants Foles that badly.

For all of Foles’ greatness over the last two seasons, it’s only been in small bursts. Before re-joining the Eagles, Foles struggled with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, looking more like a backup than a starter.

However, Foles seems ready to take on the starter challenge again. On Monday, he told reporters that he would like to lead a team.

“I would love to lead a team,” Foles said (via ESPN’s Tim McManus). “The starter thing, leading a team, impacting a locker room … that’s why we play the game, to impact people, to create an atmosphere.”

One NFL evaluator suggested to ESPN’s Mike Sando that it might be better for the Eagles to move on from Foles to avoid any quarterback competition between him and Wentz.

If Foles is ready to lead his team, then the Eagles may be forced to retain him in some manner so they can get something in return for him. The big question will be just how badly quarterback-needy teams want Foles, and how much they’re willing to give up for him.