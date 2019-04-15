5 reasons why now is the best time to buy an Apple Watch

source YouTube/MKBHD

The Apple Watch is one of Apple’s best inventions since the iPhone, and easily the most personal device it’s ever created.

Now is the best time to buy one.

The Apple Watch is an incredible device – if you know how to use it.

I purchased an Apple Watch Series 4 about two months ago, and I haven’t looked back since. This is my first Apple Watch since the original, and while the first-generation model didn’t quite grab me, the latest version has made me into a believer.

The Apple Watch does typical smartwatch things, but it does them exceedingly well. Getting the time and date, checking the weather, seeing your notifications, and even controlling other Apple devices couldn’t feel more intuitive. Apple has perfected the Watch’s hardware and software over the last four years, so navigation and usage has become fast and effortless. Believe it or not, it does some things way better than other Apple devices.

The Apple Watch is also a powerful health-measurement tool. It gives you all sorts of feedback throughout the course of the day, and it’s always easy to see if you’re meeting your daily fitness goals. The Apple Watch is a great motivator that doesn’t feel heavy-handed in any way, by always giving you credit for the exercise you do.

I can’t recommend the Apple Watch enough. And if you haven’t invested in an one yet, now is the best time to buy it. Here’s why.

Apple just redesigned the Watch, so it’s going to be a while until the next redesign.

The latest Apple Watch – the Series 4, which debuted in September 2018 – is a complete redesign from the first three generations. That means you probably shouldn’t expect another redesign for at least another two years.

The new Apple Watches have bigger displays than before – 40 and 44 millimeters, compared to 38 and 42 millimeters from older models – and the watch case is slightly thinner. But it’s significantly faster than older models: The new S4 chip can achieve up to twice the performance of the previous S3 chip.

The latest Apple Watch features exclusive watch faces, including my personal favorite: the Infograph Modular face, which lets you see a lot of information at once. It also can perform electrocardiograms (ECGs) for the first time, thanks to a new heart sensor. The Apple Watch is the first consumer device with an ECG that’s been approved by the FDA and American Heart Association.

Given the many improvements in the Series 4, now is the time to buy one, if you’re thinking about it. Getting an Apple Watch now means you should be future-proof for a while.

Summer is coming up, and you’re going to want a good fitness tracker.

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to shed off that annual winter weight and get into shape.

Exercising, though, is much easier with a tool like the Apple Watch, which not only measures your performance but motivates you to maintain or build momentum every day.

The Apple Watch feels like the best personal trainer you can buy: It notices if I’ve been sitting too long, or am behind or ahead of my goals based on past days. I can log exercises and learn details about them at any point in the future, and I can see how my heart rate changes throughout the day based on my activity levels. I’ve never been so fascinated by my own personal fitness, and the Apple Watch makes that possible.

By investing in an Apple Watch, you’re saying that you care about being active and healthy. If you are those things already, the Apple Watch will help you retain your fitness. If you aren’t active and healthy just yet, the Watch is a great way to start down that path.

It actually makes your life easier, which is better to have now versus later.

Did you know the Apple Watch can automatically unlock any Mac computer you own? Did you know it doubles as a remote for the Apple TV?

Did you know the Apple Watch can instantly find your phone? Or that it can take pictures for you?

The Apple Watch does a lot of things that make life easier. Why put off a purchase like this when you can start enjoying the good life right now?

The Apple Watch is a wonderful device for dealing with stress and anxiety.

College students: Finals are right around the corner.

The end of the school year can be stressful, with tests and graduations and lots of general life changes happening around this time. Seasons change, days get longer, and the weather gets hotter. Kids, parents, and working adults alike are vulnerable to pressures around this time.

Thankfully, the Apple Watch is a great tool to calm down and de-stress. In fact, it does a better job than most alternatives I’ve tried, like mindfulness, meditation, and breathing exercises. If you’re suffering from anxiety, or panic attacks, or anything of the like, the Apple Watch is a powerful tool to both focus and distract, which can help you improve your mental and physical health.

Apple Pay, the Apple Watch’s best feature, is now available in more countries and places around the world.

Apple Pay is the Apple Watch‘s best feature.

Double-tapping the side button summons your credit or debit card, and holding your Watch to a payment receiver completes the purchase instantly and securely. That’s it!

Paying for goods with your wrist is easy, futuristic, and, well, awesome. You don’t need to get your wallet out, you don’t need to sign for anything, and you don’t need to worry about someone skimming the numbers on the top of your card, or having it stolen. It’s faster and more secure than those methods – and it’s expanding, too.

Apple Pay is now available in over 30 countries, and it just debuted in six new countries at the beginning of April, including Austria, Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia. If you live in one of those countries, now is a great time to get an Apple Watch. Plus, more public transportation systems around the world, including subways and buses in the US and beyond, are moving to support Apple Pay this year.