What actually happens if you don’t pee after sex

caption Peeing after sex is always a good idea. source NeonShot / Shutterstock

INSIDER spoke to an expert to see whether or not you should pee after sex.

If you have a vagina, urinating after sex can reduce your risk of getting a urinary tract infection.

You don’t have to pee immediately after you’re done having sex.

If you get recurrent UTIs and are in an established relationship you should make sure you and your partner aren’t passing the infection back and forth.

If you have a vagina you’ve probably heard many times that you should always pee after sex. But given that running to the bathroom isn’t necessarily what you want to do after a hookup, you’ve probably wondered why you should even bother.

We spoke to a Dr. Frederick Naftolin, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and co-director of interdisciplinary grogram in menopause medicine at New York University to get to the bottom of what happens if you don’t pee after sex.

People with a vagina should urinate after sex to reduce the risk of getting an infection.

caption Peeing after sex can help ward off infection. source Shutterstock

People with a vagina have a higher risk of getting an infection because of its proximity to the urethra and the anus. In this case, the urethra is shorter compared to that of someone with a penis, making it a lot easier for bacteria to get from the anus to the urethra and then to the bladder.

According to Dr. Naftolin, sex increases the likelihood of this happening because “when people have intercourse or even foreplay, the rubbing around the urethra inflamed it and it begins to secrete lubricants and fluids as a response-and those fluids then are good conduits for the bacteria to get up there.”

Because of the ease with which people with a vagina can get infections, it’s especially important that they pee after sex so any bacteria can get flushed out before it can get into the bladder.

Not peeing after sex can lead to a UTI.

The most commonly known infection that can be avoided by peeing after sex is a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI).

UTIs are caused when E.-coli are moved from the rectum to the bladder via the urethra. The urine in the bladder is sterile so the “bladder doesn’t have very much defenses against [bacteria],” explained Dr. Naftolin.

As a result, you may experience frequent and painful urination. The best way to try to avoid this discomfort is to flush everything out post-sex before it can reach the bladder and wreak havoc.

It’s a good idea to urinate after sex that isn’t between a penis and vagina too.

caption If two women have sex, they should go to the bathroom after. source Shutterstock.

Because of the anatomy of a person with a vagina, in other words, their short urethra, it’s important for them to pee after sex even when they haven’t had penis in vagina sex.

“The same rules apply if two women are having either vaginal sex or oral sex, then those areas are exposed in the same way,” said Dr.Naftolin.

People who have a penis are also not completely immune from infection.

As Dr. Naftolin explained to INSIDER, it is possible for those people to get a prostate infection that feels similar to a UTI through penis to rectum sex, during which the penis is in constant close contact with the anus. In this case, he would advise to evacuate the rectum before sex and wear a condom during to avoid infection.

You don’t have to rush to the bathroom immediately after you’ve finished having sex.

caption Sooner, however, might be better than later. source gpointstudio/ iStock

There’s no hard and fast rule for how long you can wait until you pee but sooner is definitely better.

As Dr. Naftolin explains, “It’s not a matter of the bacteria multiplying, but it is a matter of a woman having that short tube between the outside and the bladder, so it doesn’t take very much to get up into the bladder.”

That being said, you can feel free to cuddle or relax for a bit, just make sure you don’t let hours pass before you go.

People who don’t have vaginas don’t have to pee after sex.

caption If you have a penis, chances are you don’t need to make a bathroom run after sex. source TORWAISTUDIO/Shutterstock

While people who have a penis may want to pee after sex to flush out any potentially harmful bacteria, it’s not as important that they do.

“They have a much longer tube between the outside and the bladder and so they rarely get a urinary tract infection,” explained Dr. Naftolin.

If you do get a UTI, make sure both partners are treated.

caption Go to the doctor if you have the symptoms of a UTI. source Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

While UTIs are more common in women, men can have the infection and be asymptomatic so it’s important that if one person in an established relationship gets recurring UTIs the other person is tested and treated as well.

“Otherwise they keep ping-ponging the infection back and forth,” warned Dr. Naftolin.

