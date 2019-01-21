Sean Payton and the Rams defender were given 2 different explanations for why pass interference wasn’t called on controversial game-changing play

source Chris Graythen/Getty

Referees in the NFC Championship didn’t call what appeared to be blatant pass interference on the Los Angeles Rams late in the fourth quarter, causing the New Orleans Saints to settle for a field goal. They later lost in overtime.

Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman, who appeared to commit the violation, said referees told him that it wasn’t pass interference because the ball was tipped. Coleman said he thought it was pass interference.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said referees told him that they didn’t call the penalty because Coleman arrived at the same time as the ball.

The NFL will reportedly admit there was a missed call.

The NFL world was outraged during the NFC Championship between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams when referees missed what appeared to be pass interference on the Rams late in the game.

With the score tied, with 1:48 left in the game from the Rams’ 13-yard line, Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis in mid-air before Lewis could get to the ball. The play wasn’t flagged, though it looked like pass interference. The Saints settled for a field goal, and the Rams tied it to end regulation. The Rams then won with a field goal in overtime.

After the game, both Coleman and Saints head coach Sean Payton offered explanations they got from referees for why pass interference wasn’t called.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Coleman said the refs told him that the ball was tipped, which meant it was not pass interference.

#Rams DB Nickell Robey-Coleman said the refs told him the ball was tipped so he was free to blast the receiver. Would have been a PI if the ball was not tipped. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) January 21, 2019

It doesn’t appear that the ball was tipped, but perhaps live the referees thought it was. They couldn’t review the play.

Coleman, however, said he thought it was going to get flagged on the play.

Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, per @DanGrazianoESPN: "In my mind, yes, I thought I was going to get flagged. Then they said incomplete, and I got up and saw the crowd going crazy. When you catch a break like that, you’ve got to take advantage." — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 21, 2019

Saints head coach Sean Payton offered a slightly different explanation. He told Fox’s Erin Andrews that the referees told him Coleman was in the area of the ball, so it was not PI.

“[The refs] felt like the play arrived at the same time the ball did,” Payton said. “They didn’t feel like it was an interference call.

“It’s a tough way to lose a game, especially when you’re in a position like that to win it.”

"We lose a chance to go to the Super Bowl with a call like that… it's just disappointing."@Saints coach Sean Payton to @ErinAndrews after a heartbreaking NFC Championship loss pic.twitter.com/BMll95RR8G — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 21, 2019

Payton told reporters after the game that he called the league office and they admitted they had missed the call.

NFL official Bill Vinovich didn’t offer much after the game to the pool reporter, claiming he didn’t see the play.

Here is the pool report from referee Bill Vinovich on the pass interference non-call in #Rams–#Saints pic.twitter.com/na9sUwRtlS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2019

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL will admit that it was a missed call. The Saints may not take much solace in explanation or the admission.