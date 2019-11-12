7 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies aren’t available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s why.

caption “Black Panther” source Disney/Marvel Studios

Disney Plus launched on Tuesday with a bunch of titles from its vast library – but it’s missing seven of the 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Four of the movies are currently on Netflix and will make their way to Disney Plus when they leave.

But the distribution rights for some of the movies are owned by other studios.

Disney Plus launched on Tuesday with a library of Disney animated classics, blockbuster movies, a “Star Wars” original series, and some technical issues.

But what it doesn’t have are seven movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the highest-grossing movie franchise in history.

Here are the 16 MCU movies Disney Plus does have available to stream:

“Iron Man” (2008)

“Iron Man 2” (2010)

“Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

“Avengers” (2012)

“Iron Man 3” and “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Ant-Man” (2015)

“Captain America: Civil War” and “Doctor Strange” (2016)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

“Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

The reason Disney Plus doesn’t have some MCU movies yet is the same reason it originally wasn’t going to include every “Star Wars” movie: rights issues.

Fortunately for “Star Wars” fans, Disney struck a deal with Turner, which bought the “Star Wars” broadcast rights in 2016. Now almost every “Star Wars” movie is available on Disney Plus, save for “Solo” and “The Last Jedi,” which are on Netflix for the time being.

Disney ended a licensing deal with Netflix this year, but four MCU movies are still available on the streaming giant. When their streaming deals expires, they’ll make the jump to Disney Plus, which is expected to be within the first year of the service. In other cases, though, Disney doesn’t own the distribution rights to some of its MCU movies.

Spider-Man’s movie rights, for instance, are owned by Sony, which renewed a deal with Disney this year after a brief squabble over the character’s movie future. Spider-Man can appear in the MCU, but Sony retains distribution rights, meaning the character’s solo MCU movies likely won’t appear on Disney Plus unless another deal is struck.

Below are seven MCU movies that aren’t currently on Disney Plus and why:

“The Incredible Hulk” (2008)

Why it’s not on Disney Plus: Universal Pictures owns the distribution rights to “The Incredible Hulk.” The studio coproduced the movie with Marvel Studios. Unless Disney strikes a deal with Universal, the movie may not appear on Disney Plus. For diehard MCU fans, this might be disappointing. But for casual viewers, the movie isn’t an essential entry in the franchise (actor Edward Norton was recast with Mark Ruffalo in “Avengers”).

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

Why it’s not on Disney Plus: Sony owns the film rights to “Spider-Man” movies and can keep them as long as it releases a movie every five years. The studio struck a deal with Marvel Studios in 2015 to allow the character to appear in the MCU. Sony would retain distribution rights to the character’s solo movies while Disney would earn a percentage of box-office gross and all merchandising revenue. Sony and Disney struck a new deal this year for actor Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to star in one more solo movie and appear in one other MCU movie. If Disney wants “Homecoming” on Disney Plus, it will have to strike another deal with Sony.

“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

Why it’s not on Disney Plus: “Ragnarok” is currently available to stream on Netflix. It’s expected to leave Netflix next month, so it shouldn’t be long before it’s streaming on Disney Plus.

“Black Panther” (2018)

Why it’s not on Disney Plus: “Black Panther” is currently on Netflix, but is expected to leave the service in March.

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Why it’s not on Disney Plus: “Infinity War” is currently on Netflix, but is expected to leave in June.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

Why it’s not on Disney Plus: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is currently on Netflix, but is expected to leave in July.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)

Why it’s not on Disney Plus: Like “Homecoming,” Sony owns the distribution rights to “Far From Home” and the movie won’t be on Disney Plus until Disney strikes a streaming deal with Sony.