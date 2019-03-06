Taylor Swift explains why she waited until 2018 to break her political silence: ‘I saw so many issues that put our most vulnerable citizens at risk’

- source
- Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
- Prior to October 2018, Taylor Swift did not publicly speak about her political leanings.
- In a new essay for Elle, Swift, 29, shared 30 things she learned before turning 30. One item on the list was how she cultivated her political views.
- Swift said she waited to speak up until she felt ready and informed.
- The singer said she will be more politically vocal going forward because “we have a big race coming up next year.”
- Looking back, Swift’s career built up to her being politically outspoken.
In October 2018, Taylor Swift did something she had never done before: She posted an Instagram in support of then-Senate candidate Phil Bredesen over Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn. In her post, Swift didn’t mince words.
“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ????????????
The post was the first time Swift, 29, publicly disclosed her political leanings – and fans took notice.
In a new essay and corresponding cover for Elle, Swift shared 30 things before her upcoming 30th birthday this December. One item on the list was how she cultivated her political views – and why she waited so long to disclose them.
As Swift tells it, she wanted to wait until she was ready to speak out.
“I took a lot of time educating myself on the political system and the branches of government that are signing off on bills that affect our day-to-day life,” she wrote. “I saw so many issues that put our most vulnerable citizens at risk, and felt like I had to speak up to try and help make a change.”
The singer said that she felt particularly compelled to speak out in late 2018, in opposition of Rep. Marsha Blackburn, the Republican who represents Tennessee’s 7th District and ran against the former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen for a US Senate seat.
“Only as someone approaching 30 did I feel informed enough to speak about it to my 114 million followers,” she wrote. “Invoking racism and provoking fear through thinly veiled messaging is not what I want from our leaders, and I realized that it actually is my responsibility to use my influence against that disgusting rhetoric.”
Swift concluded her political ruminations by committing to do more in the future, alluding to the upcoming 2020 political election.
“I’m going to do more to help,” Swift said. “We have a big race coming up next year.”
She’s not running, but one might say she’s…ready for it.
