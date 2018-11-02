25 reasons why Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday

caption You can’t beat Thanksgiving dinner. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Thanksgiving is the best.

Between spending time with family and friends, eating delicious food, and shamelessly napping in the middle of the day, there’s so much to love.

It’s also the official start of the holiday season.

The fourth Thursday in November is one of the best days of the year.

Thanksgiving has all the elements of the perfect holiday – you get to eat delicious food, spend time with family and friends, and you don’t even have to leave the house (if your family is hosting, that is).

Every family has their own unique traditions, but giving thanks while enjoying classic dishes like roast turkey and pumpkin pie are some of our favorites. No matter how you celebrate, Thanksgiving is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

There are plenty of reasons to love Thanksgiving, so keep scrolling for our favorites.

The food is amazing.

caption Thanksgiving dinner is delicious. source shironosov/iStock

What could be better than an entire holiday that revolves around food? From turkey to pumpkin pie, there are so many festive dishes to choose from.

Plus, Thanksgiving dinner usually falls somewhere in the middle of the day, so you don’t even have to wait that long for all the amazing food.

There are tons of side dishes, so there’s something for everyone.

caption Mashed potatoes are a classic side dish. source bhofack2 / iStock

One of the best parts about food on Thanksgiving is the variety. Sure, turkey is the traditional main event of the evening, but the wide array of classic Thanksgiving side dishes – from stuffing to sweet potato casserole – is what really makes Thanksgiving dinner stand out.

It’s the start of the holiday season.

caption Festive holiday decorations. source mdesigner125/iStock

Some people refuse to put up holiday decorations until the beginning of December, but those people are wrong. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to start decorating for the holidays with twinkle lights, wreaths, and mistletoe.

Leftovers will keep you full for days.

caption A sandwich made from Thanksgiving leftovers. source Brent Hofacke/Shutterstock

Thanksgiving dinner is amazing, of course, but leftovers may be even better. The combination of roast turkey, bread, stuffing, and cranberry sauce makes for an unbeatable day-after-Thanksgiving sandwich.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a must-see

caption The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. source a katz/Shutterstock

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a holiday institution since 1924. From balloon versions of your favorite childhood cartoon characters to performances by popular musicians, casts of Broadway shows, and marching bands from all over the country, there’s something for everyone.

The American Kennel Club’s National Dog Show takes place.

caption Talented dogs of all breeds compete at the National Dog Show. source StockphotoVideo/Shutterstock

Animal lovers everywhere can tune into the American Kennel Club’s National Dog Show to get their fix of adorable – and talented – dogs.

There’s no shortage of football games to watch.

From the three NFL games scheduled on Thanksgiving Day to the variety of NCAA games played over the course of the weekend, sports fans have plenty of options when it comes to this Thanksgiving tradition.

If sports aren’t your thing, day-long sitcom and movie marathons are totally ok.

caption Thanksgiving is the perfect time for movie marathons. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

There always seems to be a Thanksgiving marathon of the “Harry Potter” movies, all the Thanksgiving-related episodes of the NBC sitcom “Friends,” and pretty much any vintage holiday movie you can think of on TV.

Curling up on the couch and watching TV all day is blissfully acceptable on Thanksgiving.

You get to be with family.

caption Thanksgiving brings the whole family together. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Whether you see your family all the time or just a few times a year, Thanksgiving is a great time to reunite with loved ones and catch up – over a delicious meal, of course.

Or, you can spend the holiday with your closest friends for a “Friendsgiving” celebration.

caption “Friendsgiving.” source DisobeyArt/Shutterstock

Even if you’re not close with your biological family, Thanksgiving is still the perfect time to get together with friends and spend the day with your chosen family.

Everyone has their own unique traditions.

caption A family Scrabble game is fun Thanksgiving tradition. source Flickr/Virginia State Parks

Every family has their own unique way of celebrating Thanksgiving. From watching certain movies to playing a competitive game of Scrabble, family traditions make Thanksgiving extra special.

You can participate in a Turkey Trot pre-Thanksgiving feast.

caption You’ll thank yourself later for running a Turkey Trot race source JBLM MWR/Flickr

Chances are, you’ll be eating a lot of food on Thanksgiving Day, so participating in a 5 or 10K race is a great way to start your day.

It’s perfectly acceptable to take a nap during the day.

caption Post-Thanksgiving dinner nap. source Laura D’Alessandro / Flickr

Stuffing your face and watching TV can be tiring. What better way to relax than sleeping off the tryptophan (the amino acid in turkey that is said to make you sleepy)?

Just like cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, naps are a Thanksgiving tradition. Plus, you’ve got to rest up for Black Friday, right?

It’s not a religious holiday, so everyone can celebrate.

caption Thanksgiving dinner. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Since Thanksgiving is not affiliated with any religion, it’s one of the most inclusive holidays around. Anyone can enjoy Thanksgiving and the traditions that go along with it.

It’s not super commercialized.

caption Holiday shopping can be overwhelming. source Jeff J Mitchell / Staff / Getty Images

Sure, Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, but Thanksgiving itself is a relatively non-commercial holiday. It’s really all about food, family, and friends. What could be better?

The decorations are adorable.

caption Thanksgiving decorations. source Catalina-Gabriela Molnar/iStock

From pumpkins to cornucopias, Thanksgiving decorations celebrate the fall season and make for a uniquely cozy setting.

You don’t have to worry about getting people gifts.

caption Holiday gifts. source Shutterstock

Buying gifts for Christmas and Hanukkah can be fun, but it’s also stressful. On Thanksgiving, you don’t need to worry about finding the perfect holiday gift or spending a ton of money.

You can get away with drinking wine all day.

caption Cheers. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Since Thanksgiving dinner is usually in the middle of the day, it’s generally acceptable to drink all day. Whether you’re sipping on a glass of wine while you’re cooking or drinking mulled cider while you eat dessert, Thanksgiving offers plenty of opportunities to imbibe.

It’s fun to prepare for Black Friday shopping.

caption Black Friday crowds. source Kena Betancur/Getty

People either love or hate Black Friday – but if you love a good deal, Thanksgiving day is a great time to start making a game plan and building your shopping list for the following day.

It’s comforting to be back in your hometown.

caption A small town in the fall. source Paulaandreaonline/iStock

From visiting your favorite local deli to catching up with your childhood friends, it’s always fun to pay a visit to your hometown.

There are pies. So many pies.

caption Nothing says Thanksgiving like pumpkin pie. source Annie/Flickr

Everyone has a favorite Thanksgiving pie, whether that be pumpkin, apple, pecan, or even sweet potato. Pretty much all Thanksgiving dishes are delicious, but saving room for dessert is a must.

Cooking with family is a fun bonding activity.

caption Cooking with family. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner is no joke, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Making classic family recipes is even more fun when you’re cooking with your actual family members.

You can dress up or be as casual as you want.

caption Cozy sweatpants. source ISO3000/iStock

Whether you’re decked out in seasonal apparel or lounging in sweatpants, Thanksgiving is one of those holidays where you can get away with anything.

It’s not usually too cold outside yet.

caption Beautiful fall foliage. source Shutterstock

Even though Thanksgiving is at the end of November, most regions in the US are still enjoying the last days of fall weather before winter completely sets in. The holiday is the perfect time to take in fall foliage while it lasts.

It’s nice to remember what you’re thankful for.

caption Thanksgiving dinner. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to get caught up in the plentiful food and movie marathons, but Thanksgiving really is all about, as its name suggests, giving thanks.

Whether you go around the dinner table or even just make a mental note, it’s always nice to remind yourself, and others, what you’re thankful for.

