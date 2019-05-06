‘UglyDolls’ is the summer’s first box-office flop as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ continues to dominate

caption “UglyDolls” source STX Entertainment

“UglyDolls” is the summer’s first box-office flop with $8.5 million in its opening weekend. It was made for $45 million.

The movie was going up against “Avengers: Endgame,” which continues to dominate the box office.

It also received horrible reviews, and has a 32% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

The first box-office disaster of the summer is here.

STX Entertainment’s “UglyDolls” earned just $8.5 million over the weekend as the colossal “Avengers: Endgame” continues to shatter box-office records and crossed $2 billion worldwide. “UglyDolls” came in fourth at the US box office, behind “Endgame” ($145 million in its second weekend) and the other new releases, “The Intruder” ($11 million) and “Long Shot” ($10 million).

“UglyDolls” was made for $45 million, according to Box Office Mojo, so it will struggle to earn back its production budget. The movie received an abysmal 32% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, which didn’t help drive audiences to the theater.

The Los Angeles Times called it “nothing more than a merchandising opportunity.” RogerEbert.com said that the “script is not particularly cute or lovable, just a muddled story with lukewarm musical numbers that takes pieces from better films.”

STX Entertainment has had a rough time at the box office recently. Two of its releases last year, “The Happytime Murders” and “Mile 22,” were two of the biggest bombs of 2018, with a total of $21 million and $36 million at the domestic box office, respectively.