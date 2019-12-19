‘Why was he on 2nd lane?”: Netizens also call for tougher rules after Malaysian biker mowed by lorry in SLE accident that went viral

Footage of the fatal accident between a lorry and motorcycle along Singapore’s Seletar Expressway went viral on Monday (Dec 16). Roads.sg

A fatal accident between a lorry and motorcycle along Singapore’s Seletar Expressway on Monday (Dec 16) has gone viral online.

Eagle-eyed netizens said the lorry had a Malaysian plate, was speeding, and driving illegally on the centre lane of the expressway.

Many called for stricter policing of heavy vehicles who fail to keep to the leftmost lane.

Others called for a ban on motorcyclists who lane-split on expressways.

Netizens are calling for Singapore’s traffic police to improve its law enforcement efforts on highways after a video of a gruesome accident on Singapore’s Seletar Expressway went viral on Monday (Dec 16).

Graphic dashcam footage of the fatal crash showed a motorcyclist, identified by The Straits Times (ST) as 45-year-old Malaysian Heng Lay Peng, mowed and crushed by a truck on a neighbouring lane near the expressway’s Upper Thomson exit.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the accident.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that Heng was believed to have been travelling from Malaysia to Singapore for work. The bachelor had homes in both countries.

ST said paramedics at the scene pronounced the man dead.

The horrific accident – which lasted just seconds – shocked viewers who saw uncensored footage via WhatsApp.

Police have since urged netizens not to circulate the video on social media, but censored versions remain on citizen-run, traffic-related Facebook pages from Singapore and Malaysia.

Eagle-eyed netizens who had watched the video pointed out that the lorry had a Malaysian licence plate. They also questioned why it was speeding down the expressway’s centre lane, which is illegal.

Singapore’s Highway Code states that drivers of large vehicles must always travel on the extreme left lane.

Comments on the videos called for stricter traffic enforcement, with disgruntled drivers citing encounters with Malaysian lorries blatantly speeding and overtaking on the first and second lanes of expressways here.

Many questioned why these drivers escape punishment.

“Why (do) those big trucks, buses, vans, lorries all travel in the middle lane? This is a long-standing issue. Every morning, you can see the middle lanes in expressways are all filled with heavy vehicles,” said Facebook user Huang Junjie.

Another commenter named Jim Chia said it is “high time” that the traffic police comes down hard on vehicles with speed limit decals, that encroach into the first and second lanes.

A third commenter, Adam Ali, said he noticed that “Malaysian riders and lorry drivers drive in all lanes when in Singapore, but when in Malaysia, they stick to the leftmost lane most of the time.”

Bike was lane splitting, not illegal but should be banned: Netizens

Other netizens pointed out that the motorcyclist had been lane-splitting (riding between lanes of traffic) in the video.

While lane splitting is legal in Singapore, some called for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to ban the practice on expressways for the safety of riders, with many speculating that Heng had been in the lorry driver’s blind spot.

Facebook user Jenson Lim said: “The expressway is not motorbike-friendly. In other countries, motorbikes must keep left… but in Singapore, bikes can ride in any lane they want. LTA needs to review the regulations again for bike-riding on expressways.”

Another commenter named Eric Pang said he had seen “way too many riders heading back to Malaysia zipping in and out at a crazy speed.”

Car enthusiast page Style Racer added: “Bikers, please don’t lane split. Even if you are right… so what? You guys are the most vulnerable. Always be extra safe.”

But at least one person called for the Internet to suspend judgment on both rider and lorry driver until police investigations had concluded.

Facebook user Syaikhul Azim said: “I think the question to ask was what happened before that fatal accident.

“The bike might have been travelling on the first lane and wanted to avoid a collision with the white car (in the video), but in doing so, swayed onto the path of the oncoming lorry.”

“It’s just so easy to blame the lorry driver or the rider, but for all we know, they’re just the victim of another driver. Just wait for the final verdict from the authorities.”

Read also: