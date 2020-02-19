4 ways to troubleshoot Google Chrome if it won’t open on your computer

caption Here are four ways to troubleshoot Google Chrome on your Mac or PC. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If Google Chrome won’t open on your PC or Mac computer, it can usually be fixed by using one of these four common troubleshooting methods.

The most basic troubleshooting method to try first is to check if Chrome is already running in the background on your computer.

Each troubleshooting method will slightly vary on Mac versus PC.

As a massively popular web browser, when Google Chrome has an issue, it’s disruptive to a lot of people.

And perhaps the only issue more frustrating than slow speeds is when Google Chrome outright won’t open.

Fortunately, this issue is often easily solved.

How to troubleshoot Google Chrome if it won’t open

caption There are several things you can try. source Shutterstock/Evan Lorne

Here are four of the most common remedies if Chrome won’t open, with instructions for Mac and PC.

Check to see if Chrome is already running on your computer

caption On your Mac, select “Force Quit.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Chrome might unbeknownst to you be running – hidden – in the background of your computer. Check to see if Chrome is open, and force the browser to quit, if so.

For Mac:

1. Press “command” + “option” + “esc” on your keyboard.

2. A window will appear called “Force Quit Applications.” Look for Google Chrome.

3. If Chrome is there, select it and then click “Force Quit.

For PC:

1. Press “Ctrl” + “Alt” + “Del” on your keyboard.

2. Select the “Task Manager​.”

3. Under “Processes,” check if “Google Chrome” or “chrome.exe” is present, and if so, click it and then click “End process.”

Delete unknown applications

caption Move the app to your trash. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

A lot can happen when you’re not looking at your computer that will slow down web browsing – even when you think you’ve been vigilant about keeping unwanted programs from being downloaded.

So, here’s how to delete unknown or unneeded applications.

For Mac:

1. Open your “Finder” from your Dock and select “Applications” from the left hand menu.

2. Check for any programs that are unfamiliar to you.

3. Right-click on any unfamiliar programs and select “Move to Trash.”

4. Empty your trash by right-clicking on the trash can icon in your Dock and selecting “Empty Trash.”

For PC:

1. Open Chrome.

2. Click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner and then select “Settings.”

3. Select “Advanced” from the left hand menu.

4. Under “Reset and clean up,” select “Clean up computer.”

5. Click “Find.”

6. If prompted whether or not to remove unwanted software, tap “Remove.”

Reboot your computer

caption Restart your computer. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Ah, the classic “Have you tried turning it off and on again?”

But the truth is, if a program or process that’s running on your computer is causing the problem with Chrome, rebooting your computer might be a quick and dirty fix.

Uninstall and reinstall Chrome

caption Empty your trash and get rid of Chrome. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

If none of the above has worked, your best bet is to uninstall and reinstall Chrome.

Uninstalling and reinstalling Chrome can fix a myriad of problems, including ones with your search engine, Flash, pop-ups, updates, or others that can prevent Chrome from opening.

