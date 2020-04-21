‘Why won’t my AirPods charge?’: How to diagnose and fix common AirPod charging problems

caption There are several things you should check. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

If your AirPods won’t charge, there’s likely an issue with your charging cable, pad, or outlet.

You should also check that the AirPods’ charging case is working properly.

If all else fails and you can’t figure out why your AirPods aren’t charging, you should try contacting Apple support.

Apple’s AirPods are a great pair of earbuds – Insider Picks has called them the best wireless earbuds for Apple users.

However, if you’ve suddenly found that your AirPods aren’t charging, it won’t matter how good their sound quality is.

How to troubleshoot your AirPods if they won’t charge

Luckily, there are some easy ways to troubleshoot your AirPods if they won’t charge. Here’s what you need to know.

Stop using non-Apple charging cables

caption A lot of us end up with off-brand cables that we’ve picked up along the way, but be wary: they’re prone to breaking down.

Charging problems can come up when you use off-brand cords, like the colorful varieties you find at convenience stores or online.

While these cords can be cheaper, and even look sturdier, they tend to break down more often than standard Apple-brand charging cables.

Apple charging cables are always white, and are made out of a smooth plastic – not fabric. One cable comes with every Apple device you buy, including your AirPods.

You can buy these official cables directly from Apple’s website.

Check your charger cord connection

caption Even if your connection looks stable, it may need to be rearranged.

If you have to use a third-party charging cable, you should make sure that it’s working properly. Use it to charge another device, like a friend’s AirPods or your iPhone. If it works, then we know the charging cable is still functional.

Plug it into your AirPods’ charging case and make sure that the connection on both ends is tight.

If nothing happens, unplug the Lightning end of the cable (the part that plugs into the charging case), flip it over, and plug it back in.

Also check that the wall outlet is securely plugged into its wall outlet or powerstrip.

Check your power outlet

caption Test your outlet with other devices.

If these other fixes don’t work, you may actually have a faulty or short-circuited outlet.

Check that your power outlet is in working order. Test the outlet with a device that usually charges normally – if it’s still charging, you know the outlet is working.

You should also try plugging your device and cable into another outlet – ideally, in another room or on another powerstrip. If it works, then the problem was with your old outlet.

Check your wireless charging pad

caption Also make sure that other devices can charge using the pad.

First of all, make sure that you’re using a version of the AirPods that supports wireless charging: either the 2nd Generation AirPods, or AirPods Pro.

Also remember that your AirPods still need to be in their charging case, and that the case needs to be placed on the wireless charging mat with the status light facing up.

The status light should illuminate for several seconds, then shut off while charging.

If the light never appears, you may need to fidget with the case’s location on the pad.

If your case still won’t charge, try using the Lightning to USB cable that came with your case instead.

Connect your case to your phone

Unlike an iPhone, it’s a little bit more complicated to check if your Airpods are charging.

Slip your AirPods into the charging case, and make sure to shut the lid. Then, with a working charger and outlet, charge both your AirPods and case for a minimum of 15 minutes.

Leaving your AirPods inside, check the charge status by opening the lid and hovering your case close to your iOS device. Make sure the devices are paired.

You should see an image of your AirPods and charging case appear at the bottom of the screen.

