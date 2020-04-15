‘Why won’t my Android phone connect to Wi-Fi?’: How to troubleshoot an Android that won’t connect to the internet

caption There are a number of different steps you can take if your Android phone won’t connect to Wi-Fi. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If your Android phone won’t connect to Wi-Fi, you should first make sure that your phone isn’t on Airplane Mode, and that Wi-Fi is enabled on your phone.

If your Android phone claims it’s connected to Wi-Fi but nothing will load, you can try forgetting the Wi-Fi network and then connecting to it again.

If all else fails, you can try resetting your phone’s network settings.

If your Android phone won’t connect to Wi-Fi, there’s a good chance that you’re feeling cut off the rest of the world. After all, mobile data is expensive, and can be too slow to perform many basic tasks.

Of course, this is never good. In fact, without internet, many smartphone apps will simply cease to function, turning your expensive device into just a brick.

Luckily, if your Android phone won’t connect, there are a number of different steps you can take to help fix it.

Here’s what you’ll need to know.

What to do if your Android phone won’t connect to Wi-Fi

First, let’s take care of the basics.

Make sure that Wi-Fi is enabled

caption Ensure that Wi-Fi is turned on, and that Airplane Mode is turned off. source Steven Antonelli/Business Insider

Make sure you’re not in Airplane Mode, which cuts off all your phone’s external connections. To do this, head to your home screen and swipe down from the top of the screen. This will open your phone’s control center.

Here, make sure that the icon that looks like an airplane isn’t highlighted, or says “On.” If it is, tap it to turn Airplane Mode off.

You should also check that your phone’s Wi-Fi sensors are turned on. Launch the Settings app and tap “Connections” to make sure your Wi-Fi is toggled on. If it isn’t, tap the Wi-Fi toggle to turn it on.

Reconnect to your network

source Steven John/Business Insider

If your phone is still having trouble connecting, make sure that you’re trying to connect to the right Wi-Fi network, and that you have the correct password. You can use either a Mac or PC to check your Wi-Fi password, which is a good way to find the correct information.

If your phone has connected but nothing will load, you can try refreshing your connection to the network. In that Connections menu, tap the name of the Wi-Fi you’re connected to, and then tap “Forget” in the menu that appears.

Once you’ve forgotten the network, try connecting again.

If none of this works, you might need to restart your Wi-Fi router. You can usually do this by simply unplugging it for ten seconds and then plugging it back in. It’ll take a moment to restart, then will begin broadcasting its signal again.

Reset your phone’s network and OS settings

caption You have three options for resetting your Android device’s options. source Steven John/Business Insider

If all else fails, the issue might be with your phone, not your internet.

Restarting your phone can clear glitches and help it reconnect to Wi-Fi.

If your phone still won’t connect, then it’s time to do some resetting. In the Settings app, go to “General Management.” There, tap “Reset.”

First, we’ll try the “Reset Network Settings” option, which clears away your network and Bluetooth settings. Your phone will restart – try connecting to Wi-Fi again.

If that didn’t work, next try the “Reset Settings” option, which will erase all your custom settings, as well as any ringtones you’ve changed – your apps, pictures, and other personal data are safe, though.

Finally, you can try a “Factory Data Reset.” This will erase everything on the phone, and return it to its default factory conditions, as if you’d never used it before. This will delete all your data, so be careful here.

If nothing else has worked, you should contact your phone’s manufacturer.

