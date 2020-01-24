‘Why won’t my Android update?’: How to fix any Android updating issue, from low storage space to a faulty internet connection

- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- If your Android device won’t update, it might have to do with your Wi-Fi connection, battery, storage space, or the age of your device.
- Android mobile devices usually update automatically, but updates can be delayed or prevented for various reasons.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Like most modern devices, Android phones and tablets have to periodically install updates in order to keep themselves performing at top capacity.
However, if your Android device isn’t receiving updates, it could be a sign of a bigger problem.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
Why your Android device won’t update, and how to troubleshoot it
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
If your Android mobile device isn’t updating, there are a few possible explanations.
Work your way through the troubleshooting tips below to figure out why you might be missing out on updates.
Your network connection isn’t strong enough
- source
- Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider
Android devices need to be connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data in order to successfully complete an update.
Check your wireless connection and try again.
Your device is too old
- source
- Robert Libetti/ Business Insider
Certain Android devices that are several years old may no longer update because updates are no longer being created for those models.
For example, if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone from six years ago, your phone likely won’t receive updates due to the presence of the newer Galaxy S10 models.
In those cases, to update your system, you’ll have to buy a newer device.
Your device doesn’t have enough battery power to complete an update
- source
- Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider
Since updates can take a long time to complete, many devices are required to have a certain amount of battery power before they can update. This is to ensure that the device won’t shut off before the update has completed.
Plugging your device into its charger until it’s fully charged and then trying to update should help.
Your device doesn’t have enough storage space to complete an update
- source
- Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider
Updates generally require additional storage space in order to be completed properly.
If your Android device isn’t updating and your storage space is relatively full, try deleting some apps you don’t use, or large files like photos and videos.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to permanently delete files from Google Drive on your Android device
-
How to save data on your Android device in 5 different ways
-
How to clear the cache on your Android phone to make it run faster
-
How to share your location between an iPhone and Android phone with Google Maps
-
How to turn off data roaming on your Android phone to prevent surcharges