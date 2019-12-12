‘Why won’t my controller connect to my PS4?’: 2 ways to fix a PS4 controller that won’t connect wirelessly

caption It’s easy to fix a controller that won’t connect to your PS4. source Charnsitr/Shutterstock

If your PS4 controller won’t connect to your PS4, there are several possible causes. A common solution is to try a different USB cable, in case the original one has failed.

You can also try to reset the PS4 controller by pressing the reset button on the back of the controller, behind the L2 button.

If your controller still won’t connect to your PS4, you might need to get support from Sony.

If you can’t get your controller to communicate with the PS4, fear not: it’s frustrating, but most of the time, easily fixed.

Try each of these solutions until one of them solves the problem.

How to make sure your controller connects to your PS4

Connect the controller via USB

Your first step should be to connect the controller using the microUSB cable that’s usually used to charge it.

Try these steps:

1. Turn on the PS4.

2. Ensure the cable is securely inserted in the back of the PS4, and then plug the other end into the controller.

3. Wait 30 to 60 minutes to allow the controller to charge.

4. Press the PS button on the controller. You’ll hear a beep and the controller should pair with the console.

caption Connect your controller to the PS4 with a USB cable and then press the PS button after allowing it to fully charge. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. If the controller and PS4 don’t pair, the cable might be faulty – use a different microUSB cable and try again, waiting for the controller to charge before you attempt to pair the controller.

Reset the PS4 controller

If your controller still won’t connect wirelessly, you might need to perform a complete reset of the controller. To do this:

1. Turn off the PS4 and disconnect it from the internet (unplug the Ethernet cable or temporarily unplug your wireless router). Internet signals can interfere with the controller’s connecting process.

2. Turn the controller upside-down and locate the recessed reset button, next to the screw beside the L2 button.

3. Using a thin paperclip, insert it into the slot and depress the button for about five seconds.

caption Press and hold the reset button for about five seconds. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Plug the controller into the PS4 via the USB charging cable.

5. Turn on the PS4.

6. Press the PS button on the controller. You’ll hear a beep and the controller should pair with the console.

If your PS4 and controller still won’t connect, you may need to contact Sony’s PS4 support for additional assistance.

