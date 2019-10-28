‘Why won’t my iPhone update to iOS 13?’: How to troubleshoot iPhone updating issues in 4 ways

caption You’ll need the right model of iPhone to update to iOS 13. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

If your iPhone won’t update to iOS 13, it might be because your device isn’t compatible. Not all iPhone models can update to the latest OS.

If your device is on the compatibility list, then you should also make sure you have enough free storage space to run the update.

Your iPhone should also be connected to Wi-Fi and fully charged (or charging) to update to iOS 13.

iOS 13, the newest operating system for the iPhone, is officially available for download. Installing iOS 13 can refresh your phone, making even an older model seem new again, and deliver some amazing new features.

What to do if your iPhone won’t update to iOS 13

For most people, the upgrade to iOS 13 should be straightforward, but if you’re having trouble, check out these troubleshooting tips to get up and running with the newest version of iOS.

Check to make sure your iPhone is compatible

caption There are several different iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 13. source Apple

Not all older models can run the newest version of the operating system. According to Apple, these are the only iPhone models you can upgrade to iOS 13:

All iPhone 11 models

All iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS models

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

It’s also available for the seventh generation iPod Touch.

Ensure you have enough available storage

caption Make sure you have more than 2GB of storage space available. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If you have a compatible iPhone model, but it still won’t update, you might not have enough free space.

You’ll need more than 2GB of free storage. You can see how much storage is available by checking your Settings app.

To see how, as well as how to free up additional space, see our article, “How to free up space on an iPhone that’s running out of storage.”

Make sure your phone has access to Wi-Fi and sufficient battery life

caption Your phone should be plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi before running an update. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Your iPhone might not update if it doesn’t have a Wi-Fi connection, or if the battery is running low.

The best way to ensure your device can update is by performing the update at home or in an office where you have access to Wi-Fi and a charger.

Restart your iPhone

caption Restart your iPhone by holding the power buttons until you see a slider appear. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If your phone hasn’t been restarted in a while, there could be a glitched app or other temporary issue preventing the update from occurring.

Rebooting a computer can resolve a lot of problems, and your iPhone is no exception to this rule. See our article “How to restart and force-restart any iPhone model” to find out how to restart your iPhone.

