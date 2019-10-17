‘Why won’t my Nintendo Switch charge?’: How to fix Nintendo Switch charging issues in 3 ways

caption When your Nintendo Switch won’t charge, there are a few things you can try to fix it. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If your Nintendo Switch seems like it won’t charge, you might just need to wait – a fully drained console won’t even turn on for several minutes after you plug it in.

A Nintendo Switch console’s battery lasts between three and six hours on average, and takes about three and a half hours to fully charge.

If you’re sure that your Switch won’t charge, check whether the issue is with your charger or the Switch itself.

There is a lot to love about the Nintendo Switch, but its relatively short battery life isn’t on that list.

As a mobile device, the Switch is lacking when it comes to lasting power. The company claims you can use the console in handheld orientation for up to six hours, but most games are so resource intensive that you won’t reach that point.

And if your Switch won’t charge, those three hours might seem as though they were the system’s last. But don’t worry, you’re probably OK. Here’s how to troubleshoot Switch charging issues.

Give your Switch time to charge

caption The Switch may not work properly with a third-party charger. source Steven John/Business Insider

If your Switch’s battery died, and you plugged it in, only for nothing to happen, don’t worry – this is normal.

When a Switch’s battery is fully drained, it can take many minutes to turn back on, even if connected to its charger. Give it up to an hour to charge and restart.

If the system fails to turn back on even after that hour, ensure the Switch is properly connected to its dock or USB-C charger. Connecting the USB-C cable is a more consistent charging method, since you can directly see whether it’s connected or not.

Check the AC adapter

caption Make sure that your USB-C charger is working properly. source Steven John/Business Insider

Assuming you’re using the official USB-C power adapter that came with your Switch (and Nintendo highly recommends you do so), you can reset the charger by removing it from its outlet, and from the Nintendo Switch, for about 30 seconds.

Now plug it back into its outlet and the Switch, and see if it charges.

If it doesn’t, there are two other things you can try: plugging the AC adapter into a different outlet, or trying a different AC adapter.

Force reset your Nintendo Switch

caption A forced reset can fix a faulty Switch. source Steven John/Business Insider

If all else has failed, your Switch may be frozen. This means it’s time to reset it.

You should hold down the Switch’s power button for at least 12 seconds. If it’s simply frozen, this will force a shutdown.

Once you let go of the button, wait a minute, and try to charge it again.

And if that fails, it’s time to contact Nintendo.

