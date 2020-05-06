‘Why won’t my Snapchats send?’: How to troubleshoot Snapchat if it’s not working

caption There are several reasons why a Snapchat won’t send. source Shutterstock

If your Snapchats won’t send, there could be a number of different issues at play.

A weak internet connection will cause your Snapchats to stop sending, but there could also be an issue with the app itself.

You should try resetting your internet connection, the Snapchat app, and your phone.

It’s frustrating when your favorite apps don’t work the way they’re supposed to, especially when that app is built on the idea that it works quickly.

Being unable to reply to someone on Snapchat is immensely frustrating, since messages disappear after you look at them. If your reply doesn’t send as soon as possible, it’s likely that both you and the person you’re talking to will forget what you were talking about entirely.

If you find that your Snapchats won’t send, it could be due to a host of different issues. Here’s how to troubleshoot your Snapchat app on both iPhone and Android devices.

What to do if your Snapchats won’t send

Check your internet connection

More often than not, if you’re having problems either sending or receiving Snapchats, the problem is probably your internet connection. It’s possible you have a weak connection, or are connected to a signal that hasn’t given you internet access (like on a plane or in a hotel).

If you’re at home, get closer to your Wi-Fi router and perhaps try restarting it. If you’re out and connected to mobile data, try turning on Airplane Mode and turning it off again to refresh your connection.

You might also want to try restarting your phone.

Restart the Snapchat app

If you know you’re not having connection issues, the issue may be with Snapchat itself. One of the easiest ways to get any app functioning properly again is to just restart it.

Force close the app on your iPhone or Android device, then reopen it and try sending your snap again.

Log out and back in

Similar to restarting the app, logging out and back into Snapchat can sometimes fix bugs. To log out of Snapchat:

1. Tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner of the Snapchat home screen.

2. Tap the settings icon in the top right corner of your profile page – it looks like a gear.

3. In the Settings menu, scroll all the way down to the bottom and tap “Log Out.”

4. Confirm that you want to log out.

After this, simply log back in the normal way and try to send your Snapchat again.

Clear the cache

If none of these methods work, sometimes clearing Snapchat’s cache will. Don’t worry: clearing your cache won’t delete any of your data.

1. Tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner of the Snapchat home screen.

2. Tap the settings icon in the top-right corner of your profile page.

3. Scroll down to “Account Actions” in the Settings menu and tap “Clear Cache.”

4. Tap “Clear All” at the top.

5. Confirm that you want to clear the cache. After you do so, Snapchat will restart. When it does, try sending your snap again.

Delete and reinstall Snapchat

Sometimes, apps just have bugs in them that cause issues like these.

If all else fails, you can always delete and reinstall your Snapchat app. This will act as a sort of factory reset for the app, which often helps it run smoothly again.

If this step also fails, it’s more than likely an issue on Snapchat’s end. Check Down Detector, and ask your friends if they’re having issues as well.

