‘Why won’t text messages send on my Android?’: 4 ways to troubleshoot your Android device if it won’t send texts

caption There are several ways to troubleshoot your Android if text messages won’t send. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If your Android won’t send text messages, the first thing you should do is make sure you have a decent signal – without cell or Wi-Fi connectivity, those texts are going nowhere.

A soft reset of an Android can usually fix an issue with outgoing texts, or you can also force a power cycle reset.

Clearing your text message app’s cache is also a good way to refresh it and remove any glitches.

If you are having trouble sending texts from your Android phone, then one of your device’s core functions is compromised and you simply must fix the problem ASAP!

Fortunately, fixing the problem is usually pretty easy. In fact, usually the same method that worked for your Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985 will work for your Android in 2020: just turn it off and on again.

How to troubleshoot your Android if text messages won’t send

caption Here are four ways to troubleshoot your Android. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Here are several ways to troubleshoot your Android if you can’t send texts.

Restart your phone

caption Hold the Lock and Volume Down buttons. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

When restarting your phone, don’t use the standard method, which is holding the Lock button for three seconds then tapping “Power off,” but instead keep on holding the Lock button and the Volume Down until the phone does a forced power cycle.

This method of shutting the phone down resets the phone, and will often fix any glitches.

Check for updates

caption Go to your Settings app. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If the reset didn’t work, next check for any updates.

Look in the Settings app under the SOFTWARE UPDATE tab and go ahead with any needed updates, which may help your messaging app work properly again.

Clear your Messages cache

caption Tap “CLEAR CACHE.” source Steven John/Business Insider

Next, it’s time to clear the Message app cache, which can become corrupted, especially (ironically) after an update.

To clear your message cache, follow these quick steps:

1. Launch the Settings app, then scroll down and tap “Apps.”

2. Tap the “Messages” app.

3. Tap “Storage.”

4. Tap “CLEAR CACHE.”

Check your SIM card

caption Adjust your SIM card. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

There’s one final thing to do before you head to the repair shop: check to make sure that your phone’s SIM card is properly installed.

You can pop out the SIM tray using a dedicated tool or by unwinding a small paperclip to press into the tray’s eject hole.

If the card was physically out of place, that was likely the crux of the problem.

