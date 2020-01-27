‘Why won’t my Xbox One controller connect?’: How to troubleshoot connection issues on your Xbox One

caption If your Xbox One controller won’t connect, try these troubleshooting tips. source Shutterstock

There are several possible reasons why your Xbox One controller won’t connect to your console.

The Xbox One’s wireless controller can occasionally encounter connectivity issues, especially when its batteries are low.

You should also make sure that your Xbox One controller is synced with your console.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Xbox One’s wireless controller is sleek, comfortable, and reliable. Sometimes, however, it might run into hiccups akin to any wireless device: the darn thing just won’t connect.

Though there are quite a few reasons why an Xbox One controller might not connect to its console, the problems are usually easy to troubleshoot.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to fix an Xbox One controller that won’t connect

caption There are a few things you could try. source Florence Fu/Tech Insider

There are several different reasons why your controller might not be connecting to your Xbox One. Try each of these troubleshooting methods until you find one that works.

The wireless connection isn’t strong enough

caption Keep your Xbox and its controller close (though not necessarily this close). source Anthony McLaughlin/Shutterstock

Most of the time, if your controller isn’t connecting to your Xbox One console, it’s due to a networking problem.

Ensure that your controller is positioned within 30 feet of the console, and that there’s nothing blocking the signal.

Also make sure that your Wi-Fi is working correctly – a buggy Wi-Fi router can sometimes interfere with other wireless signals in your house.

There are too many controllers connected to your console

caption Make sure you’re not connecting too many controllers at once. source Shutterstock

The Xbox One can only support eight controllers at once.

If your controller happens to be number nine, you’ll need to disconnect at least one other controller before yours will work.

The controller’s batteries are low, or it’s entered Sleep Mode

caption You might need to charge your Xbox controller, or replace its batteries. source Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider

If you’ve stepped away from your Xbox One for a while, the controller might have entered Sleep Mode to save battery.

Try pressing and holding the Xbox button on the controller to turn it back on.

If that doesn’t work, the problem might be due to a drained battery. Try changing the controller’s batteries or connecting its charging cable.

You recently synced your controller to another device

caption The sync button is located on the top of the controller, near the charging port. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

If you recently synced your Xbox One controller to another device, like an Android phone or tablet, you’ll need to sync the controller and the Xbox One console once more.

If you need a refresher on how to do this, check out our article on how to sync your Xbox One controller with your console.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: