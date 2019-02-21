A flight attendant explains why you don’t want to hear the phrase ‘easy victor’ on board a plane

caption Flight attendants are highly trained in safety procedures. source ADEK BERRY / Getty

Flight attendants seem to have their own language.

One of the phrases they learn is “easy victor” which means “evacuate.”

According to a former flight attendant, the pilot won’t just blurt it out.

There will be some warning and you’ll know there is a problem long before.

So you shouldn’t worry about listening out for it when you’re on board, he said.

There are certain phrases only people in the airline industry will understand, because they are used on board flights when most passengers aren’t paying much attention.

For example, “all-call” is a request that each flight attendant report to his or her station, while “ditch” is another word for an emergency landing into water, and “deadstick” means flying without the aid of engine power.

According to a flight attendant in a recent Quora post, another phrase you don’t want to hear while on board a plane is “easy victor.”

The question was asked by someone whose friend had told them to pay attention if the captain said “easy victor’ but didn’t say why.

In response, former flight attendant Kevin Barrett said they should never have been told that without an explanation, because “easy victor” stands for “evacuate.”

“However, you as a passenger will never hear the pilot just blurt it out,” Barrett said. “And passengers will already know there is a problem long before a pilot says this.”

You shouldn’t spend your time in the air listening out for these words, he added, because in his 20 years of experience he only ever heard the phrase during practice evacuation drills.

“This fact should put you at ease to know that in the very, very rare event there is an emergency, you will finally get to see what a flight attendant’s job really is about,” he said. “The reason we spend weeks in training and 2 days every year! We save your lives! Honestly we do!”

If you do want to be as prepared as possible, Barrett wrote down the four things passengers should do in an emergency.

Listen to the flight attendants and do exactly what they tell you. Leave everything behind – don’t open up the overhead lockers or search around for your things. Use your common sense and get out when told to. Find your exits as soon as you get on the plane, so you know exactly where to go in case you need to evacuate.

The crew will tell you how to brace and when to do it, Barrett added. And they’ll also tell you whether or not you actually need to evacuate, as if the plane lands fine you may not need to.

“The pilot will make an announcement and say, ‘do not evacuate,'” he said. “But if it’s necessary to evacuate, some airlines have trained pilots to just say over the PA, ‘easy victor.’ Then you will hear the flight attendants go into evacuation mode.”

The pilots may just say “evacuate,” so either way, it’s best to just listen to instructions when you get them.

“Don’t just listen for ‘easy victor’ to be said out of the blue,” Barrett said. “But do always listen to the flight attendants. I hope this helps and puts you at ease.”