Each year, I only go to New York Comic Con for one day. Here’s why I think it’s the best way to experience the event.

caption Comic Con is one of my favorite events. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

I’ve been going to New York City Comic Con every year since 2015, along with a host of other fan conventions.

Although Comic Con lasts four days, I only go for one day every year – usually Sunday, the very last day.

Here’s why I think only going for one day is the best way to experience New York Comic Con, and save some cash in the process.

I’m a big fan of New York Comic Con. I mean, who isn’t? If you love movies, cartoons, comics, music – nearly any type of entertainment – Comic Con is one of the most fun times of year. From watching new trailers, to wandering the show floor in search of swag, when the Con rolls around, the Jacob Javits Center is the place to be.

That said – Comic Con might be great, but is it worth dropping nearly $200 for a four-day attendance badge? Honestly, I don’t think so.

I’ve been going to Comic Con every year since 2015, but since 2017, I’ve only gone for one day each year. I’m convinced that this is the best way to attend the Con. Here’s why.

NYCC is great, but you’re not missing much if you don’t go for the entire weekend.

caption Cosplayers are one of Comic Con’s biggest highlights. source Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Going for only one day is a good idea for a lot of reasons — one of which is the cost.

caption I got my Sunday pass from StubHub, which is my usual go-to for tickets. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

This year, New York Comic Con sold attendance passes for $55 a day, or $190 for all four days. Every ticket sold out in minutes, meaning the only way to buy them was from resellers online or on the street.

I got my one day pass on StubHub for about $60, just a few days before the Con. Only going for one day saves a lot of money.

Of course, saving money on tickets lets you buy more swag…

caption Just part of my haul from NYCC this year, including exclusive comics and badges. source William Antonelli/Insider

…but it also cuts down on the amount of crowds you have to wade through.

caption Hundreds of people trying to leave the Artist Alley at one time. source William Antonelli/Insider

Only going to NYCC for one day means that you only have to deal with the massive crowds for a few hours. For someone who hates being packed in like me, cutting down on crowd time is great.

This also means cutting down on commuting. And considering how backed up the subways in New York can get on Comic Con weekend, not having to face public transportation can be a breath of fresh air – literally.

It doesn’t take more than a few hours to go through the entire convention center.

caption The Jacob Javits Center is big, but easy to navigate. source William Antonelli/Insider

Moving through crowds might be slow going, but even if you’re stopping regularly to take pictures and shop, it shouldn’t take you more than one day to explore the entire convention center. This includes the show floor and the Artist Alley.

Some people worry that if they only go for one day, they’ll miss out on the “full Comic Con experience.” This isn’t true.

caption Where else can you see cosplay like this? source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In a single day of Comic Con, there are just as many awesome booths and exhibits…

caption NBC had loads of cool displays set up in the front hall. source William Antonelli/Insider

Interesting panels and speakers…

caption “The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan surprised fans when she appeared at a panel this year. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC

Wonderful artists…

caption The Artist Alley houses hundreds of artists. source William Antonelli/Insider

Wild cosplayers…

caption This Bumblebee cosplayer could actually turn into a miniature car. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

…and overpriced food.

caption Six bucks for a pretzel? source William Antonelli/Insider

Many people go just to see what new shows will be announced, but there are announcements happening any day you go.

caption Noelle Stevenson (left), creator of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” alongside star AJ Michalka. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

I only attended on Sunday, and I managed to catch two panels with the cast and crew of my favorite show, “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” During the first panel, they announced the premiere date for season four of the show – more than enough to send me home happy.

Unless you’re the sort of person who really needs to see multiple panels in person across multiple days, there’s no need to worry about missing out on cool live events.

Save your money, save your time, and go for one day.

caption Comic Con is great, but not great enough to go for four full days. source William Antonelli/Insider

And if you really want to see more cosplayers, just spend your weekend on the subway. You’re sure to see just as many cool costumes.