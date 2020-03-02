Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop sells $90 prenatal supplements, but doctors say they’re no better than the drug store kind

caption Subscription-based prenatal vitamins can cost twice as much as the over-the-counter kind, but don’t offer any added benefits. source Ritual

Most OB-GYNs recommend prenatal vitamins for women who are trying to get pregnant, are pregnant, or breastfeeding.

Prenatal vitamins are particularly important for pregnant women because they can help to reduce the risk of some birth defects.

Companies – like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop – offer subscription-based prenatal vitamins that can be twice the price of comparable over-the-counter pills.

But experts say that these glossy brands are just a gimmick and don’t offer any added benefits.

A new crop of expensive subscription-based prenatal vitamins have sprung up, advertising on Instagram and Facebook, where companies target pregnant women who are concerned about giving their babies the best start to life. But doctors say these pills aren’t delivering anything your typical over-the-counter prenatal pill isn’t.

While the usefulness of vitamins for most people in general is debatable, doctors agree that pregnant women usually need to take prenatal vitamins.

Prenatal vitamins are formulated to supplement a pregnant mother’s diet, and contain doses of folic acid, iron, and calcium, which can help to reduce the risk of a variety of birth defects. That includes spina bifida, a condition where the fetus’ spine doesn’t form properly, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Calcium can prevent the decrease of bone density in pregnant women and iron helps the mother and fetus’ blood carry oxygen.

Prenatal vitamins are meant to be taken before pregnancy, and while women are breastfeeding, which means many women might be taking prenatal vitamins for as long as two years.

Expensive prenatal vitamins are no better than the drug store kind

Glossy, well-funded companies like Goop, Ritual, and Care/of, say their prenatal vitamin packages offer women something superior to those available on drug store shelves. While the packaging is beautiful, the added health benefits are nonexistent, experts say.

“Vitamins are vitamins,” Dr. Jennifer Conti, an assistant professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Stanford University, told Insider. “You can’t invent a new vitamin.”

Goop, the wellness industry monolith run by Gwyneth Paltrow, is one of those companies. It sells a prenatal vitamin called “The Mother Load,” and charges $75 a month, or $90 for a one-time purchase, for a one-month supply of pills. Everything included in the Goop pills, from calcium to magnesium to omega 3, is also available in over-the-counter prenatal vitamins, which typically cost between $10 and $30.

caption Goop vitamins come in colorful, single-use packages. source GOOP

A slick social media marketing strategy seems to be drawing women in

Goop’s grandiose marketing claims seem designed to lure customers in.

“This regimen is a top-of-the-line natal protocol,” according to the website. The pill was designed by Dr. Oscar Serrallach, who specializes in “postnatal depletion,” a theory he wrote a book on that says, amongst other things, that pregnancy can shrink a woman’s brain and deplete her body of essential nutrients for up to seven years.

For $45 a month, vitamin startup Care Of offers a prenatal vitamin with 22 essential nutrients. The personalized packing has a sprinkling of emojis, inspirational quotes, and a question of the day. “Hi Emma,” reads one package. “If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?”

With Ritual, a startup that has raised $25 million in funding, customers get prenatal multivitamins delivered to their door for $35 a month. It comes essenced with lemon, and claims to prevent nausea with a delayed release formula. The minuscule white beads floating in a tiny oval of oil look like they were designed with Instagram in mind.

“The greatest tool in a woman’s toolbox isn’t cosmetics or cream,” one Ritual Instagram post reads. “It’s self-determination.”

The marketing strategy seems to be working. “I need to get your prenatal vitamins immediately,” one woman responded to the company’s post on Instagram.

In another post, Ritual claimed it would cost customers upwards of $250 a month to source the vitamins on their own, adding that $35 a month is a bargain.

While the high costs might be a deterrent for some, it may actually be a draw for others, Dr. Leah Millheiser, director of the Female Sexual Medicine Program at Stanford Health Care, told Insider.

“People tend to perceive something more expensive as being better,” Millheiser said. “That’s not always the case.”

caption Care/of vitamins come personalized to the people that ordered them. source Care Of

But Christina Samaha, a mom of two, said she couldn’t be wooed by the subscription vitamins when she was pregnant, even though she felt overwhelmed by the vast amount of options at her local drug store.

“The maternal consumer space takes advantage of parents who are tired and worried,” said Samaha. “We’re always worried, ‘are we doing enough for our kids?’ and I think the marketing in this space plays into that.”

Pricier prenatal vitamins haven’t been compared to standard brands

The high-end prenantal vitamin companies include disclaimers about the products. Both Ritual and Care/of also make claims based on medical tests that were compared with placebos – not any other similar brand.

“It’s important to remember that these designer pills have never been evaluated head-to-head with a cheaper one,” Millheiser said.

The pricey vitamins don’t pose any risks, but Conti takes issue with the fact that these companies are misleading vulnerable consumers who are just trying to make the most healthful choices for their babies.

“They’re capitalizing on women who are saying like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to do the wrong thing,'” Conti said. “‘I’ll spend all the money because this is my baby and if I don’t do it, I’m a bad mom.'”

caption Some Smarty Pants prenatal vitamins, available over the counter. source Amazon

Women with a perfectly balanced diet don’t need prenatal vitamins, but given how eating habits vary based on socioeconomic backgrounds and lifestyles, doctors can’t assume anyone is consuming every essential nutrient.

“For that reason, the prenatal vitamin has sort of become standard of care,” Conti said.

Women should talk to their doctors about which vitamins they’re choosing to use

While prenatal vitamins are essential, they’re still considered supplements – not medications. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) groups them in the same category as food, and therefore, they don’t require the agency’s approval.

“It is the company’s responsibility to make sure its products are safe and lawful,” Nathan Arnold, FDA press officer, told Insider in an email.

Some studies, like one from 2018, analyzed the safety of prenatal vitamins, investigating the presence of concerning chemicals like lead and nickel. While vitamins often have traces of lead, the dose is often too small to concern doctors. While companies like Goop haven’t addressed the possibility of trace amounts of lead in their vitamins, neither have any of the cheaper prenatal vitamin companies.

Most recently, in 2019, Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, which is owned by the Clorox Company, released a statement about the safety of its vitamins after settling a $1.75 million dollar lawsuit over the presence of lead in its products.

Millheiser advises patients to talk with their doctors about the vitamins they’re choosing, but to not stress too much about this particular aspect of pregnancy.

“Go through each ingredient and make sure that those are safe and appropriate,” said Millheiser. “Your baby’s going to be just as healthy if you do a ‘One A Day’ versus one of these other ones.”

