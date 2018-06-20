This is why you shouldn’t go to Cristiano Ronaldo’s house for lunch, according to his former teammate

caption Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrice Evra at Manchester United. source Getty Images

If you get invited for lunch at Cristiano Ronaldo’s house, think twice before accepting.

That is the message from the Portugal striker’s former teammate Patrice Evra.

Evra says he expected “some big meat” at Ronaldo’s house but was given a healthy meal, before being told to exercise with him.

Ronaldo has been in training with the Portugal ahead of his country’s crucial Group B clash against Morocco on Wednesday.

He will be hoping his extraordinary competitiveness and dedication to the training ground continues to pay dividends in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, having scored a stunning hat-trick in the Spain match last week.

Read all of Business Insider’s World Cup coverage here.

If you get invited for lunch at Cristiano Ronaldo’s house, think twice before accepting.

That is the message from Patrice Evra, who played alongside the Portugal national team captain for three and a half seasons at Premier League club Manchester United.

Speaking to ITV’s 2018 FIFA World Cup podcast, via MARCA, Evra said that Ronaldo asked him to come to his house one day after training, between 2006 and 2009, before the striker left United for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo is known to have a pretty varied diet, and Evra was looking forward to “some big meat,” but instead received a healthy and light meal before having to join Ronaldo in multiple fitness training sessions.

According to Evra: “[Ronaldo] said: ‘Patrice, come over after training.’ I went [and] you know I was really tired. At the table there was only salad and plain white chicken so I was like ‘okay…,’ and water, not any juice.

“We started eating and I was thinking some big meat would be coming after that but there was nothing. He had just finished and he stood up and he started playing with a ball, doing some skills and he said: ‘Let’s do some two touch.’

“I was like ‘can I just finish eating?’ [Ronaldo replied] ‘No, no let’s play two-touch.’

“We start playing two touch. After that he said let’s go to the pool to swim, I was like ‘okay…’ after going in the jacuzzi, the sauna, I’m done.”

caption Cristiano Ronaldo. source Getty Images

The story is a testiment to Ronaldo’s extraordinary competitiveness and determination to stay fully fit and focused between matches – something Evra struggled to keep up with.

Ronaldo’s dedication to the training ground has paid dividends as he has won five Champions League titles, three Premier League championships, and two La Liga championships.

He is currently top of the World Cup goalscoring leaderboard having netted a hat-trick in Portugal’s opening Group B match against Spain on June 15.

Ronaldo is in World Cup action against Morocco on Wednesday – and will be hoping his country secures victory so it can put itself in the best position to progress to the latter stages.