There have been 5 fraternity deaths this school year alone, but little is being done to curb dangerous frat behavior

caption Ivan Aguirre, left, was found dead in his Arizona State fraternity bedroom on Monday. Antonio Tsialas’s (center) body was found at the bottom of a gorge two days after he attended a fraternity event at Cornell. San Diego State student Dylan Hernandez, right, died of a head injury after coming home from a fraternity event the night of November 6. source Go Fund Me

It’s just a few months into the 2019-20 school year and five young men have already died in incidents that appear to be connected to fraternities at colleges across the country.

Multiple deadly fraternity incidents a year have become the norm, but overall little has been done to curb dangerous activities.

Experts told Insider that alumni have impeded efforts to make fraternities safer, including banning alcohol from the houses.

Universities are also cautious to crack down further for fear of losing donations of fraternity alumni and becoming less desirable to applicants looking for a social experience in college.

A recent spate of deaths at American colleges has brought a focus back on dangerous behavior at fraternities.

So far this school year, five young men have been found dead at fraternities, or after attending fraternity events, at schools across the country from New York to California. Two fraternity brothers died this week alone.

Unfortunately, this has become business as usual. At the same time last year, six people had died as a result of hazing or drug and alcohol abuse at fraternities – including a four-year-old boy who was run over by an 18-year-old University of Kentucky fraternity brother who was charged with driving under the influence.

Here are all the victims so far this school year:

Fraternities date back to 1776, and deaths date back to 1838

Fraternities have been a part of the American landscape since the birth of the nation in 1776, when the Phi Beta Kappa Society was founded at the College of William and Mary. But their popularity didn’t take off until the early 1800s.

Ever since then, death has often followed these organizations, especially in regards to hazing – the sometimes drunken and abusive feats recruits have to go through in order to join a fraternity.

Hank Nuwer, a journalist who has extensively covered the issue of hazing, has kept a database of fraternity-related deaths dating back to 1838. One of the earliest entries draws similarities to Tsialas’ death. In 1873, Cornell student Mortimer N. Leggett took part in a required nighttime walk with the Kappa Alpha Society, and fell down a steep gorge to his death.

caption Fraternities are as old as America. The first fraternity, Phi Beta Kappa, was established at the College of William and Mary in 1776. Pictured above is members of the Phi Beta Kappa chapter at Harvard in 1893. source Harvard University

Nuwer told Insider that the trend of alcohol becoming an issue at fraternities happened in the 1960s and ’70s, when states raised the legal drinking age to 21. The first mention of alcohol on Nuwer’s list was the death of a Kappa Sigma brother at the University of Missouri in 1940.

A newspaper article at the time said that 21-year-old Hubert Spake died after an initiation for a secret society called Theta Nu Epsilon (members of the latter could be brothers in other fraternities). Spake returned to the Kappa Sigma house after the initiation to go to sleep, and was accidentally suffocated when he turned over in his sleep to lie on his stomach.

An ‘alarming’ trend

Nuwer said there has been at least one hazing death a year at American high schools or colleges from 1959 to 2019.

But in recent years, a handful of fraternity-related deaths a year have become the norm. Between 2008 and 2018, there were an average of 4.9 deaths per calendar year, according to Nuwer’s database. This includes students who died of physical hazing and alcohol-related incidents, as well as bystanders who died as a result of dangerous fraternity behavior.

Nuwer said the recent increase in fraternity deaths per year is “alarming.”

“I mean to see this number of deaths in just one month … that’s worrisome,” Nuwer said. (It should be pointed out that deaths tend to spike in the fall months, when students are going through the initiation process to join fraternities.)

Nuwer said parenting may be to blame with this new spike in dangerous behavior.

“I asked my students in an 18-student first-year sports issues class that question today. One said, ‘We have too many people today who have not been taught limits. They think all will be fun and not any bad circumstances.’ I concur,” Nuwer said. “Look at the admissions scandal. Parents want to show their love by giving everything – everything but old-fashioned lessons in self-restraint.”

What’s being done?

The North American Interfraternity Conference, which counts most of the largest fraternities in the country as its members, said in a statement to Insider that it’s trying to reduce “alcohol misuse” and hazing.

Chief communications officer Todd Shelton stressed that the deaths are still under investigation and since they are “separate situations” it would be “inappropriate to attribute a singular cause.”

Shelton said the NIC has been actively working to make fraternities safer.

caption Modern frat party culture was a focal point of the 2014 movie “Neighbors.” source Universal Pictures

“Addressing the campus-wide issue of alcohol misuse, a hard alcohol ban was implemented this year by the majority of fraternities across the nation.

“Fraternities and sororities are working with parents of hazing victims in a coalition to educate about hazing and strengthen hazing laws.

“NIC fraternities support the END ALL Hazing Act introduced in Congress in June 2019 which seeks to increase transparency, education and accountability, and are advocating for stronger state hazing laws throughout the country,” Shelton said.

Banning Greek life altogether

Alfred University is one of a few schools that has ditched Greek life altogether. The Board of Trustees voted to eradicate Greek life in 2002 after the hazing-related death of a student.

Norm Pollard was dean of students at the time and now speaks regularly about the issue of hazing. While Alfred was able to accomplish this feat, Pollard said he doesn’t expect change to come from universities cracking down on Greek life or getting rid of it altogether.

Instead, he thinks that the change will likely come from fraternities self-regulating.

“I look at the fraternity or Greek industry as a business, and how you are able to maintain a business based upon risk is challenging. And so I would wonder how long insurance companies are willing to cover these groups,” Pollard told Insider.

He also pointed out that parents who have lost children to fraternity incidents often sue, and that may become costly if this pattern of death continues.

“The continuation of [fraternities] being involved in court cases affects the bottom line,” Pollard said, adding, “As a business, if you’re going to be maintained, you have to have a model that’s sustainable and I think the change will come about from that direction.”

Taking matters into their own hands

In the wake of high-profile fraternity deaths in recent years, some schools and individual fraternities have made strides in addressing toxic Greek life culture.

caption A fraternity death to make national headlines in recent years was Timothy Piazza, who died while pledging the Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Pennsylvania State University. source Timothy J Piazza Memorial Foundation/Facebook

Bob Biggs, the CEO of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, led an effort to turn their houses dry when he took the helm of the group in 1990s.

“We were seeing that the condition of fraternity houses was getting poorer and poorer. Our membership numbers were sliding downward, poor scholarship performance by our chapters as a whole.

“And we just thought, there’s something going on here. So we looked at it carefully and said, ‘You know, the one common denominator is this – it’s the misuse and abuse of alcohol and we need to get out of the bar business and back into the fraternity business,'” Biggs told Insider.

Since banning alcohol from Phi Delt houses, he said he’s seen a dramatic change in chapter membership and academic performance.

“We’ve seen positive growth in the number of new students joining our chapters. The average chapter size today is about 75. Back before 2000, it was under 65. We had about 160 chapters back then. Today we have nearly 200 chapters in North America. Back then our GPA was probably around a 2.6, and today it’s about a 3.1,” Biggs said.

And that’s not to mention their liability insurance, which they’ve seen drop significantly because they’ve had fewer incidents resulting in serious lawsuits.

Biggs said other fraternities are following suit. Beta Theta Pi, the fraternity where Penn State student Timothy Piazza died in 2017, plans to remove alcohol from their properties in the coming year. Sigma Phi Epsilon has a similar plan.

Why change has been slow

Alfred University and Phi Delt remain in the minority. Most schools have not banned Greek life and most fraternities have yet to go dry.

Nuwer said universities may be reluctant to crack down on Greek life if their enrollment is declining, and that kicking even one chapter off campus can impact their endowment, since alumni tend to be donors.

On the fraternity side, Biggs said alumni nostalgic for their glory days can be a roadblock with instituting change.

When Phi Delt started going dry, Biggs said, there was a “lot of push back from alumni” who wanted to tailgate at their house for homecoming or football games.

“The problem is, they leave and go home, but the party’s still going on,” Biggs said. “And you’ve got these 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds still there drinking, and that’s when bad stuff happens.”