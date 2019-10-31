This candy-colored hotel was basically designed for Instagram, and it’s what influencer dreams are made of

- source
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel
- The Wi-Ki-Woo hotel on Ibiza, in Spain, opened in the summer of 2018.
- With pastel hues and neon touches, the hotel is an Instagram influencer’s dream.
- Rooms feature giant vanities and pink Smeg minibars.
Instagram and social media have no doubt influenced the way we travel – from where we choose to go to how we dress and what we do on a trip.
But it has also influenced the way hotels look, as many are taking a “social media first” approach to their design.
The Wi-Ki-Woo hotel in San Antonio, Ibiza, Spain, is a prime example, as the photogenic spot is practically made to get you the most ‘grammable vacation shots.
Keep scrolling to see more of the stylish resort.
Barbie may have her Malibu Dreamhouse, but she would definitely approve of the Wi-Ki-Woo hotel for her travels.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel
Its pastel hues are perfectly Instagrammable.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel
The hotel is reminiscent of Miami’s South Beach, with a distinctly Art Deco vibe.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel
Accommodation ranges from ocean-view rooms to poolside chalets.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel
Befitting for influencers and wannabe influencers, rooms feature massive vanities to get ready at.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel
Cowshed products, GHD hairdryer, and hair straighteners will help guests look their best.
Lounging poolside has never been more photogenic.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel
What’s a pool without floaties these days?
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel
The enormous ocean-front terrace claims to have some of the best sunsets Ibiza has to offer.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel
The restaurant features fusion cuisine made with local ingredients.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel
Every part of the hotel is designed for optimal Instagramming.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel
A standard room at Wi-Ki-Woo starts at $180 per night, breakfast not included.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel
Got FOMO yet?
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel