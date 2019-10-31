This candy-colored hotel was basically designed for Instagram, and it’s what influencer dreams are made of

caption The Wi-Ki-Woo hotel in all of its photogenic glory. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel

Instagram and social media have no doubt influenced the way we travel – from where we choose to go to how we dress and what we do on a trip.

But it has also influenced the way hotels look, as many are taking a “social media first” approach to their design.

The Wi-Ki-Woo hotel in San Antonio, Ibiza, Spain, is a prime example, as the photogenic spot is practically made to get you the most ‘grammable vacation shots.

Keep scrolling to see more of the stylish resort.

Barbie may have her Malibu Dreamhouse, but she would definitely approve of the Wi-Ki-Woo hotel for her travels.

caption The Wi-Ki-Woo hotel is on Ibiza, Spain. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel

Its pastel hues are perfectly Instagrammable.

caption The bar area features a live DJ. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel

The hotel is reminiscent of Miami’s South Beach, with a distinctly Art Deco vibe.

caption The hotel is lit up in pink and purple hues at night. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel

Accommodation ranges from ocean-view rooms to poolside chalets.

caption Rooms are also decked out in pastel. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel

Befitting for influencers and wannabe influencers, rooms feature massive vanities to get ready at.

caption Fully equipped kitchenettes feature pink Smeg minibars. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel

Cowshed products, GHD hairdryer, and hair straighteners will help guests look their best.

Lounging poolside has never been more photogenic.

caption The hotel itself is adults-only, though kids — accompanied by an adult — are allowed in the restaurant and bar area. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel

What’s a pool without floaties these days?

caption Pink heart floats make the pool pop. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel

The enormous ocean-front terrace claims to have some of the best sunsets Ibiza has to offer.

caption The hotel features many specialty cocktails. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel

The restaurant features fusion cuisine made with local ingredients.

caption The menu features items like tuna ceviche and chili squid. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel

Every part of the hotel is designed for optimal Instagramming.

caption Free high-speed internet makes uploading your pictures a breeze. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel

A standard room at Wi-Ki-Woo starts at $180 per night, breakfast not included.

caption The hotel is decked out in pastel and neon. source Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel

Got FOMO yet?