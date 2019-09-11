Widow of Malaysian commando killed in live-firing demonstration discovers she’s pregnant: Reports

Nour Shafinar Harun, the widow of Mejar Mohd Zahir Armaya, has discovered she is pregnant. YouTube screengrab from mStar

The widow of commando Mejar Mohd Zahir Armaya discovered she was pregnant just two days after his tragic death in a live-firing demonstration accident, both The Star and Astro Awani have reported.

According to the The Star, 31-year-old Nour Shafinar Harun, said a urine test confirmed the pregnancy, she said.

The Star quoted Nour Shafinar as saying: “I welcome this pregnancy with a strong heart but I am sad that he (Zahir) didn’t get to know about this.”

Her late husband, a commando of the 11th Special Forces Regiment, was killed on September 4 after being shot during a demonstration held for the launch of the Fifth Infantry Division and the 13th Infantry Brigade in Sabah.

Earler reports said that the 36-year-old’s death was believed to have been caused by negligence.

“I have made my peace and do not blame anyone. For me, it was just an accident during training. They were all sharpshooters and they knew the risks but we never know what is going to happen,” The Star quoted the widow as saying.

Mejar Zahir was the son of veteran actor-comedian A.R. Badul, 70, New Straits Times reported.

Before the discovery of her pregnancy, Mejar Zahir was reported to have three children, including a six-month-old baby boy, as well as two older children from a previous marriage.

