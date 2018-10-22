Man who once appeared on ‘Wife Swap’ has been arrested in connection to the death of his mother and brother

caption Jacob Stockdale. source Stark County Sheriff

Jacob Stockdale, who once appeared on “Wife Swap” has been arrested in connection to the death of his mom and brother.

Authorities believe that in June 2017, Stockdale shot his mother Kathryn and his brother Jacob.

On September 27, he turned himself in after a county grand jury issued a secret indictment.

He was booked on two counts of murder and a firearm specification.

The Stockdale family appeared on “Wife Swap” in 2008.

A man who once appeared on “Wife Swap” with his family has been arrested in connection to the death of his mom and brother, according to a press release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe that Jacob Stockdale, 26, shot his mother Kathryn, 54, and his brother James, 21, in their Bethlehem Township, Ohio, home in June 2017. Then, police say, Stockdale shot himself. He has been recovering from the self-inflicted wound since.

According to CBS, Stockdale’s father Timothy was not home at the time of the alleged shooting. His older brothers were also not home and no longer live in the area, per CBS.

The Stockdale family appeared in an episode of “Wife Swap” that originally aired in 2008. The program features two families with different backgrounds who swap wives for two weeks.

On the show, the Stockdale family was depicted as devoutly religious. At the time the show aired, the family had recently moved to Ohio and was homeschooling their children to keep them “away from violent language, sexual influences, drinking, smoking, drugs, rap music,” according to the “family manual” they used on the show.

The family also had a gospel bluegrass band, which Jacob played the fiddle in.

Stockdale turned himself into police on September 27 after a county grand jury issued a secret indictment, according to a statement from the Stark County Sheriff’s office. He was booked on two counts of murder and a firearm specification.

“It is our hope that this arrest offers some closure to the Stockade family and the entire community,” Sheriff George Maier said in the press release.

