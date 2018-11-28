Julian Assange reportedly gave away his cat so it wouldn’t be trapped in the Ecuadorian Embassy with him anymore

caption Julian Assange gave away “Embassy Cat,” his beloved feline companion at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. source Instagram/Embassy Cat

Julian Assange has been living with a cat during his six-year stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

The WikiLeaks founder has given away his feline companion – known as “Embassy Cat” – as its “isolation became unbearable,” Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper reported.

He reportedly also wanted to give it a healthier life.

Assange was slapped with a new set of house rules in October including cat care, personal hygiene, and internet use.

The WikiLeaks founder has been holed up in the embassy since August 2012 after being accused of rape in Sweden.

He frequently posed with the cat and posted their photos to a dedicated Instagram page.

In 2016 the cat played with American documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, who the account named “Meowchael Moore.”

The cat’s freedom comes after the Ecuadorian embassy complained about Assange’s living situation. It told him to clean up after the cat, called him unhygienic, and said that his skateboarding ruins their floors.

It’s not clear where the cat lives, or who it lives with now.

The Ecuadorian embassy imposed new house rules on Assange in October, which included cat care, cleaning his own bathroom, and taking care of his personal hygiene.

The WikiLeaks founder sued in response, saying that the new rules were “violating his fundamental rights and freedoms.” A judges aid that Assange had to obey them.

caption Assange on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2017. source Thomson Reuters

In March, the embassy also temporarily cut off Assange’s internet connection after breaching a commitment “not to issue messages that might interfere with other states.”

He had posted a tweet challenging the UK’s accusation that Russia was responsible for the nerve agent poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal earlier that month, and the Ecuadorian embassy said the tweet risked damaging Ecuador’s relationship with the UK and EU.

The embassy reportedly restored the connection in October.

Paul Manafort, the former chairman of President Donald Trump’s election campaign, on Tuesday denied reports that he secretly met Assange in 2016. The Guardian had reported that the two men met for about 40 minutes in March 2016.