Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross blasts Democrats as ‘hell-bent on impeaching the most successful president since Ronald Reagan’

caption US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross tore into the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, contending that “liberal politicians” are ignoring the president’s economic gains and piling their attention instead on ousting him from office.

Ross doubled down in his staunch defense of Trump in fiery remarks to the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization.

“We are turning the tide toward a far more prosperous and hopeful future. But you’d never know it by listening to liberal politicians hell-bent on impeaching the most successful president since Ronald Reagan,” Ross said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross tore into the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, contending that “liberal politicians” are ignoring the president’s economic gains and piling their attention instead on ousting him from office.

Ross doubled down in his staunch defense of Trump in remarks to the Federalist Society.

“We are turning the tide toward a far more prosperous and hopeful future. But you’d never know it by listening to liberal politicians hell-bent on impeaching the most successful president since Ronald Reagan,” Ross said.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross: "Liberal politicians [are] hell-bent on impeaching the most successful president since Ronald Reagan." pic.twitter.com/5F3NKbxQ4m — The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2019

He went on: “Nor to the left-wing media’s desperate efforts to frighten Americans into a recession.”

Ross previously ripped into the impeachment in an interview with Sky News earlier this month. He called it “patently ridiculous” and warned that it would threaten the nation’s economic growth.

Read more: Trump’s approach to the impeachment inquiry bears a striking resemblance to how the mafia operates

In late September, Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump over his efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former vice president Joe Biden and his son on baseless allegations of corruption.

The proceedings have since ensnared three of Trump’s top cabinet officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Energy secretary Rick Perry, and Defense secretary Mark Esper. All have been subpoenaed for documents related to the administration’s decision to withhold $391 million in military aid to Ukraine before a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.