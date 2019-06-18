After eating this collagen-infused peanut butter for 30 days, I actually think my skin has improved

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Wild Friends, a company that makes natural nut butters, recently released peanut butter and almond butter infused with collagen, a skin-strengthening protein that’s said to plump and hydrate skin from within. Prices start at $9.98.

Despite the fact that dermatologists can’t confirm that ingesting collagen would have a noticeable effect on the skin, I’m obsessed with Wild Friends Collagen Peanut Butter simply because it’s delicious.

The collagen butters are available in both a jar (all the better for scooping into smoothies) or in individual squeeze packets (made for snacking). I keep a couple packets in my purse at all times too so I can grab and go.

Peanut butter infused with collagen exists, and it is glorious.

If you’re wondering why you’d need peanut butter infused with collagen, the short answer is, you don’t. It’s just nice to have. Peanut butter – or almond butter, if you’re so inclined – makes for a hearty, filling, protein-packed snack you can slurp by the spoonful, add to a morning smoothie, or serve with some apple slices. Add collagen, and the good only gets better.

“Collagen is the most abundant protein that exists in the human body,” Dr. Devika Icecreamwala, a board certified dermatologist based in San Francisco, tells Business Insider. “As one ages, your body naturally produces less collagen, leading to dry skin and the formation of wrinkles.”

In theory then, by consuming collagen, you boost the body’s natural supply and boom – younger-looking skin, right?

“It’s a great source of nutrition with shown benefits to hair, skin, and nails, as well as bone and gut health,” Erika Welsh and Keeley Tillotson, the co-founders of Wild Friends and makers of said collagen-infused nut butters, tell Business Insider. “It’s especially great for the skin and is known to promote a glowing, vibrant complexion.”

However, dermatologists are still not entirely convinced that consuming collagen will actually affect your skin.

For me though, that’s kind of beside the point. I’ve said it before – I’m the opposite of a skeptic, and will try anything once. Or, in the case of Wild Friends Collagen Peanut Butter, I’ll try anything 30 times. I’ve had a single serving every day for a month, and I do think my skin is starting to look that much more glowy.

I’m secure enough to admit this might be a placebo effect. I love the collagen butter (it’s tasty), and therefore, I love the “results.”

Then again, it might not be placebo effect. If any type of collagen is going to have any real impact on skin health, it’s “collagen peptides,” or CPs – which is what’s inside Wild Friends Collagen Peanut Butter and Collagen Almond Butter. The word “peptides” is just a fancy way to note that the original collagen protein has been broken down into smaller parts, in order to be assimilated into the body more easily.

One scientific study conducted from 2015 supports this claim. “Oral collagen peptide supplementation significantly increased skin hydration after eight weeks of intake [and] the collagen density in the dermis significantly increased.” researchers wrote,” researchers wrote. In layman’s terms, CPs made the subjects’ skin more hydrated and younger-looking.

There’s anecdotal evidence from the brand too. “We’ve been using Vital Proteins Grass-fed Bovine Collagen Peptides in our Collagen Nut Butters for years in our smoothies, coffee, and baked goods, and have seen a big difference in the health of our hair, skin, and nails,” say Welsh and Tillotson. “We kept seeing our community add Vital Proteins and our nut butters to smoothies, too, and we were inspired to combine the two.”

More than two years ago, the duo began collaborating with collagen company Vital Proteins to bring together the best of both worlds – nut butter and collagen – as a way to eliminate a step from the smoothie-mixing process. It ended up being a natural fit. “Collagen peptides are flavorless, odorless, and dissolve well in our nut butters, so the research and development process was smooth,” the founders say (no pun intended). “We love that collagen adds a boost of protein and nutrients to our nut butters without impacting flavor – it’s a win-win.”

As far as the (very delicious) flavor options, I’m partial to the Vanilla Collagen Peanut Butter, as is Welsh. The founder “eats it by the spoonful for a quick snack or dessert” and says “it honestly tastes like cookie dough,” a point I can enthusiastically confirm. If you’re not into vanilla peanut butter though, there’s also Vanilla Collagen Almond Butter and Chocolate Collagen Peanut Butter.

All three flavors are free of gluten and palm oil, and are available in either a jar (all the better for scooping into smoothies) or in individual squeeze packets (made for snacking). I keep a couple packets in my purse at all times so I can grab and go.

“We personally saw a difference [in our hair, skin, and nails] after 30 days of taking collagen peptides regularly,” Welsh and Tillotson says, which is pretty much on par with my own results. But everyone’s body is different, and you may see results sooner or later than this (or, honestly, never).

“Studies are still a bit mixed on the true benefits of collagen supplements,” Dr. Icecreamwala says – but she does note that the protein’s purported benefits are more than skin deep. “Collagen-boosting products may help ease arthritis symptoms, promote less muscle loss, and even help with wound healing.”

All things considered, it’s a no-brainer for me to routinely reach for Wild Friends Collagen Peanut Butter. The product is free from excess sugar, oils, additives, and preservatives and adds a healthy dose of protein to my diet. That alone is pretty great. The fact that it also (allegedly) counts as skin care is simply icing on the gluten-free cake.

“I am still skeptical that this will make a material difference in your skin health, but I don’t think it can hurt,” Dr. Icecreamwala concedes. “My suggestion at this point would be to take them, if they’re not conflicting with your existing diet.”

At best, your skin will thank you. At worst, your taste buds will.