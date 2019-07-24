25 of the wildest outfits Jennifer Lopez has ever worn

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards in 2000. source Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is widely known around the world as a fashion and style icon.

While she often looks glamorous on the red carpet, Lopez has also donned some wild looks over the years.

Sheer dresses, for example, are a staple in Lopez’s wardrobe – she’s been wearing them since the late ‘1990s.

Lopez has also donned some quirky looks, like ’60s hairstyles and knee-high boots designed to resemble a pair of denim jeans.

In addition to being a popular musician and actress, Jennifer Lopez is also known around the world as a fashion icon.

She’s turned heads in a number of bold looks over the years, from her iconic Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards to her sparkling fringe gown at the 2019 Met Gala. She’s also worn eye-catching accessories, like oversized belts and knee-high boots designed to resemble a pair of denim jeans.

In honor of her 50th birthday on Wednesday, here’s a look back at some of the wildest outfits Lopez has worn throughout her decades-long career.

In 1998, Jennifer Lopez attended the CFDA Awards in an eye-catching ensemble.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the 17th annual CFDA Awards on February 6, 1998. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Lopez was way ahead of the “naked trend,” and wore a sheer, black dress with sparkling details at the CFDA awards, which is known as the “Oscars of American fashion.” She also donned a matching shawl and burgundy lipstick.

At the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards in 1999, Lopez dazzled in a sparkling long-sleeved dress.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards on December 4, 1999. source Mitchell Gerber/Getty Images

The shapeless ensemble was covered in sparkles and featured a collar that extended into a plunging neckline. She wore the look just two months after releasing her hit single, “Waiting for Tonight,” and paired it with strappy sandals and diamond jewelry.

For the same event in 2000, Lopez switched up her style.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards on October 19, 2000. source Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The following year, the multihyphenate star opted for a printed jumpsuit with bold accessories. Lopez wore multiple bracelets, a long necklace, golden scarf, and an oversized belt.

Lopez also wore one of her most iconic — and wild — looks that year.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards in 2000. source Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE/Getty Images

At the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2000, Lopez stepped out wearing a green, floral-print Versace dress. It stood out as a result of its sheer fabric and plunging neckline that reached below her belly button.

Today, Lopez’s dress is known as one of the most iconic dresses of all time. As INSIDER previously reported, it even spawned the creation of Google Image Search, as people were constantly searching for photos of Lopez from the event, which she attended with her then-boyfriend, Diddy.

In 2001, the star donned a bedazzled bra and matching jeans during an MTV event at the Super Bowl.

caption Jennifer Lopez at a Super Bowl event in Florida on January 28, 2001. source KMazur/Getty Images

Ahead of a performance at the event, Lopez looked patriotic in the red bra, which was covered in jewels. She also donned bedazzled, bootcut jeans, square-toed boots, and a glimmering heart belt.

At the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2004, Lopez wore low-rise pants as part of a mismatched look.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Kids’ Choice Awards on April 3, 2004. source KMazur/Getty Images

While much of the ensemble is questionable today, Lopez’s cropped jacket, capri pants, and knit beret were all trendy at the time.

She was also nominated for “Favorite Female Singer” at the event alongside stars like Beyonce and Ashanti, but lost to Hilary Duff.

Lopez chose a ’60s-inspired look while visiting Splashlight Studios in 2005.

caption Jennifer Lopez at Splashlight Studios on November 10, 2005. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For this event, which took place shortly after Lopez’s brief hiatus in 2004, the star wore Louboutin heels and a black dress made from lace. She also donned a ’60s-inspired bob, which looked far different than her typically long locks.

In 2006, Lopez wore a ruffled mini dress to the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Tribute, which honored Ricky Martin.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Tribute in 2006. source Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

Lopez’s red dress was strapless and had a ruffled skirt. To complete the look, she wore sparkling jewelry and matching red strappy sandals.

At the 2007 Echo Music Awards in Germany, Lopez stepped out in a unique design.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Echo Music Awards on March 25, 2007. source Miguel Villagran/Stringer/Getty Images

Her red-carpet look featured one long sleeve, a bedazzled neckline, and giant pockets. She also wore a layered necklace with the dress.

Two days later, Lopez experimented with another daring style.

caption Jennifer Lopez at Spotlight Live in New York City on March 27, 2007. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

At a release party for the launch of her Spanish album “Cuomo Ama Una Mujer,” Lopez covered her black bra and matching pants with an embellished knit overlay.

While at the Golden Globe Awards in 2009, Lopez looked radiant in a glimmering gown.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2009. source Vince Bucci/Stringer/Getty Images

Her golden dress featured a halter-style top and plunging neckline. It was also backless, and wrapped at her waist.

Lopez then wore an asymmetrical gown at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards on January 31, 2010. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The left side of Lopez’s gown was white and flowing, while the right side was gold and resembled a minidress. She wore the ensemble shortly before joining the “American Idol” cast as a judge.

Lopez also posed on the red carpet at the 2010 World Music Awards.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the World Music Awards on May 18, 2010. source Ian Gavan/Stringer/Getty Images

Lopez experimented with a sparkly, tiger-print dress for the event, which was covered in rows of black, orange, and yellow feathers across its skirt.

At Wembley Stadium in 2011, Lopez donned head-to-toe snakeskin.

caption Jennifer Lopez at Wembley Stadium on June 12, 2011. source Fred Duval/Getty Images

Lopez attended Capital FM’s Summertime Ball wearing a long-sleeved minidress and thigh-high boots – both of which were snakeskin patterned.

Lopez took inspiration from snakes more literally in 2012.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the press conference on April 30, 2012. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

While at a press conference in California, Lopez wore a multicolored dress with long sleeves. The garment also had a bejeweled snake attached, which wrapped around her neck and extended down her skirt.

In 2013, Lopez looked glamorous in a sparkling blue gown.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the amfAR Inspiration Gala on June 13, 2013. source Jemal Countess/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore the long-sleeved dress – which featured a sparkling blue floral pattern over a mesh panel – to the amfAR Inspiration Gala in New York City.

A few months later, Lopez attended the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner wearing a daring dress with sheer panels.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on October 5, 2013. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Much of Lopez’s maroon dress was made from velvet. It also featured sheer sections covered in branch-like patterns.

Lopez rocked a red ensemble at the Billboard Music Awards in 2014.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014. source Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Lopez walked the red carpet wearing the bold leotard-style dress, which was covered by a matching sheer skirt.

At the 2014 American Music Awards, Lopez’s glamorous look featured a bold detail.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the American Music Awards on November 23, 2014. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Lopez arrived at the event wearing a baby pink dress made from silk, which wrapped around her torso to create bold cutouts and show off her toned abs. She also wore sparkling heels and a slicked-back hairstyle.

In 2015, Lopez continued to experiment with the “naked trend” — long before the Kardashians.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015. source Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images

At the Billboard Music Awards, Lopez wore a showstopping sheer dress with a white pattern and a daring cutout that revealed her entire torso. She also wore minimal jewelry and styled her hair in a long blowout.

She also turned heads in a blue gown at the 2015 American Music Awards.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Lopez hosted the event and wore multiple outfits throughout the night – including a silverly blue dress that tied at the front into an intricate knot. The detail created multiple cutouts across her body, and even extended to the back of her dress.

Lopez ditched dresses for an “American Idol” event in 2016, opting for a stunning pantsuit instead.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the “American Idol XV” Finalists party on February 25, 2016. source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

She wore the head to toe glittering red ensemble to the “American Idol XV” Finalists party in California, pairing the look with a bold pair of matching pumps.

Lopez attended the event one month after “Shades of Blue,” an NBC show that she starred in and helped produce, aired to millions of viewers.

Lopez rocked one of her most skin-baring looks to date at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2017.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 27, 2017. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Though her black gown had long sleeves and a floor-length skirt, it was covered in dozens upon dozens of intricate cutouts.

The multihyphenate star tried the “no pants” trend in 2018.

caption Jennifer Lopez in New York City on July 31, 2018. source Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

While on the streets of Manhattan, Lopez wore a long, button-down shirt with denim boots from Versace’s “Resort 2019” collection. The shoes looked like a pair of jeans, even featuring belts around the top of each boot.

At the 2019 Met Gala, Lopez stunned the crowd in a plunging dress that was dripping in jewels.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Lopez also paired her sparkling Versace gown with a headpiece made from similar jewels for the event’s “Camp” theme.