19 wild shoe designs that you have to see to believe

Wild shoe designs have been rising in popularity amongst celebrities in recent years. Miley Cyrus, for example, wore heels shaped like her initials to the 2019 Grammy Awards, while Cardi B donned sneakers that created an optical illusion months earlier.

But, as is the case with most fashion trends, there’s much debate over whether or not these “ugly” shoes are stylish – some called for the trend to end in 2018, while others were in search of standout kicks ahead of Coachella in April 2019.

Still, the trend lives on today, with many major retailers making and selling unconventional shoe designs. Below, check out 19 of the most eye-catching shoes you can currently find online.

These flats from Jeffrey Campbell might bring back memories of school.

caption Designer brand Jeffrey Campbell is known for its quirky designs. source ModCloth

Though these shoes are perfect for back-to-school season, they can really be worn any time of the year.

Cost: $89.99

Your socks will always match your shoes when wearing these Maison Margiela sneakers.

caption The Mason Margiela brand created these sneakers without laces or tongues. source Bergdorf Goodman

While these sneakers do have built-in socks, they don’t come with any laces or tongues.

Cost: $431

Designer Betsey Johnson created floral heels that are truly unique.

caption While wearing them, you’re sure to stand out from the crowd. source Dillards

Unlike traditional sandals with floral prints, these shoes include plastic flowers inside each heel.

Cost: $79

To complete an edgy look, you can purchase goth-style Crocs on Etsy.

caption For no extra cost, you can add an additional spike to the side of each shoe. source HeavyCreamStore/Etsy

The black clogs are adorned with studs, spikes, and chains across each shoe. You can also choose to attach an additional spike on the side of each clog for no extra cost.

Cost: $150

Fashion Nova is selling a pair of heels that might remind you of summer camp.

caption The same string is often used to make friendship bracelets. source Fashion Nova

The five-inch heels feature white soles, clear straps, and pink string, which looks a lot like the material often used to make friendship bracelets at summer camp.

Cost: $34.99

To combine two shoe styles into one, try thigh-high sneakers.

caption Sneakers don’t usually extend past the ankle. source Neiman Marcus

This designer pair has built-in socks that extend past the knee to create a look that’s reminiscent of both sneakers and boots. Each shoe also comes with a crystal buckle.

Cost: $1,750

You can feel like you’re walking on a cloud in Ugg’s slide-on sandals.

caption The neon-blue style is one of the most eye-catching options on Ugg’s website. source Ugg

The shoes are said to combine “a slipper and sandal into one statement shoe,” according to the brand’s website. Each pair is made from sheepskin, and can be purchased in six colors.

Cost: $100

Just in time for summer, Gucci has created bejeweled hiking sandals.

caption You can remove the crystal brooch, or wear it while hiking. source Nordstrom

The shoes were designed to look mostly like standard hiking sandals, but with the name “Gucci” emblazoned on the front strap.

However, this specific pair really stands out as a result of the detachable brooch it comes with, which is made from crystals.

Cost: $1,250

You won’t need to wear socks with these shoes from Fashion Nova.

caption Fishnet tights cover these shoes almost entirely. source Fashion Nova

It’s not uncommon to wear tights underneath boots or heels. This pair of neon-green pumps, however, takes the trend to another level by placing fishnet tights over the shoes.

Cost: $29.99

It might take some time to get used to walking in these Dolce & Gabbana sneakers.

caption Extra foam is included on each sole to create a unique look. source Bergdorf Goodman

Not only are these shoes covered in crystals, but the sole of each sneaker is attached to pieces of square and triangle-shaped foam.

Cost: $1,295

Dolce & Gabbana also designed sneakers that look as though they’ve been melted.

caption The shoes are almost like an optical illusion. source Neiman Marcus

The black and white sneakers feature a heart design and red jewels attached to the heel, both of which are covered in glaze to create an illusion that the footwear is melting.

Cost: $1,195

This pair of butterfly-inspired boots looks whimsical.

caption These shoes are unlike any other boots out there. source Dollskill

The sparkling purple boots include transparent wings attached to each lace, creating the effect of a butterfly.

Cost: $115

You’re sure to stand out in these Jimmy Choo heels.

caption These standard heels standout as a result of their mismatched bows. source Nordstrom

These four-inch heels are mismatched – one shoe features a bow on the back of its heel, while the other has a bow its strap.

Cost: $975

You can turn any event into a party with these disco-ball-inspired shoes.

caption There’s no shortage of shine in these heels. source Neiman Marcus

At first glance, these heels standout as a result of the tiny mirrors that cover them. But when taking a closer look, you can see that a miniature disco ball is also included in the heel of each shoe.

Cost: $1,012

These Stella McCartney sneakers take the idea of platform shoes to a whole new level.

caption There are two color options to choose from when purchasing these shoes. source Nordstrom

Not only do these star-studded dress shoes feature a chunky sole, but they also include an extra layer of foam to create a three-inch heel. You can purchase them in black or silver.

Cost: $900

Katy Perry designed a wild pair of fruit-inspired sandals.

caption These sandals are said to smell like citrus. source Forever 21

Jelly shoes are reportedly coming back into style, and Katy Perry seems to have jumped on the trend with these lime-inspired shoes.

But what makes her design unlike any other is the fact that there’s no strap connecting the lime charm to the rest of the shoe. The sandals are also said to smell like citrus, according to reviews on Forever 21’s website.

Cost: $48

Katy Perry also helped to create a pair of sneakers that looks like a cheeseburger.

caption Katy Perry has previously worn similar sneakers. source Katy Perry Collections

The shoes appear to be another version of the bedazzled burger sneakers Perry wore to the Met Gala in May 2019.

Cost: $129

Music fans will love these piano-inspired heels created by Saint Laurent.

caption The band of these shoes was designed to resemble a piano. source Bergdorf Goodman

While these heels may not be as wild as some other shoes on the market, they’re still anything but conventional.

Cost: $995

These boots aren’t like other Western-style shoes out there.

caption These boots create the illusion that you’re wearing jeans. source Nordstrom

The white shoes feature a ripped piece of denim at the ankle, making it appear as though you’re wearing jeans.

Cost: $850

