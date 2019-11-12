Wild turkeys are terrorizing the town of Tom’s River, New Jersey, by pecking at roofs, breaking windows, and attacking residents

caption Turkeys are seen bringing traffic to a standstill in Tom’s River, New Jersey. source WZDX

Wild turkeys have been wreaking havoc in Tom’s River, New Jersey, where local residents say the fowl have attacked them and destroyed their property.

The situation has gotten so bad that MLB third-baseman Todd Frazier took to Twitter over the weekend and asked for the governor’s help in rounding the turkeys up.

A gang of 40-6o wild turkeys is running rampant in the New Jersey town of Tom’s River, where residents say the birds have been attacking them and causing damage to their property.

The situation seems to be mostly concentrated in the 55-and-up community of Holiday City. Residents told News 12 New Jersey that the birds – which can weigh 16-24 pounds – are blocking doorways, pecking at cars, and behaving aggressively.

“It’s very disturbing when you can’t get into your own home. You shoo them away they won’t do anything. They just like look at you to say ‘Yeah.’ Like they don’t care,” Donna Scala told ABC 7.

caption Turkeys show off their plumage as they cross the street in Tom’s River, New Jersey. source WZDX

“People think it’s a laughing matter. It’s a serious matter,” another local woman told the outlet. “When I can’t get out of my house to get in the car because they won’t go away and you can’t get then to go away and they bite you – yes, it’s a problem. They’ve broken windows in people’s houses when they fight and it’s something to be taken seriously.”

“They’re all over the place. There’s massive amounts of turkeys in here,” resident Jack Adams told WZDX. “I did stop the truck yesterday and they’re gobblin’ gobblin’ gobblin’ and I’m sure they can chase some people around.”

Residents are asking the governor to intervene

The turkey problem has even impacted MLB free agent Todd Frazier, a former third baseman for the Yankees and Mets.

He took to Twitter over the weekend to implore Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene, saying they are a “big problem” in Tom’s River and sharing a picture of turkeys surrounding his car.

I have seen the reports about wild turkeys ???? in Toms River. They are a big problem here I. Toms River and the Toms River wildlife say they can’t move them. That’s ridiculous. They have come close to harming my family and friends, ruined my cars, trashed my yard and much more… — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) November 9, 2019

Animal control needs to step up and move these animals ASAP. State wildlife control needs to figure it out. What’s it going to take? @PhilMurphyNJ — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) November 9, 2019

“They have come close to harming my family and friends, ruined my cars, trashed my yard and much more,” Frazier said.

The local animal control said they are powerless to help because they are not licensed to trap wild animals.

So solving the issue may fall to the Department of Fish & Wildlife, which told New Jersey 101.5 that they are aware of the issues and working with the Holiday City homeowner’s association to gather more information.

caption Residents in Tom’s River say the birds have been pecking at their roofs. source WZDX

“The Division of Fish and Wildlife has offered to trap the birds but so far has not been granted access to a large enough open area to set traps,” Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Larry Hajna said on Friday.

Hanja also issued some advice to the local community about how to deal with the turkeys in the meantime, including putting cardboard over windows because turkeys may mistake their own reflection as another turkey and attack it.

This isn’t the first time that turkeys have terrorized a neighborhood. The Boston neighborhood of Jamaica Hills dealt with a similar issue last spring.