The 6 wildest moments in ‘Capone’ that stars Tom Hardy as the infamous gangster

“Capone” is an outlandish look at the final years of Al Capone.

Tom Hardy plays the kingpin and delivers a wild performance.

He has an old-timey voice that sounds like he has marbles in his mouth and he poops himself – twice.

The movie is truly a wild ride.

There are some movies that when you’re done watching them, you have to take a second and wonder if it was a real movie. “Capone” is one of those.

Directed by Josh Trank (known best for the disastrously-received “The Fantastic Four”) and starring Tom Hardy as the legendary prohibition-era gangster, Al Capone, the movie looks at the man in the final years of his life having done his time in prison and living in Florida.

But in no way was Capone enjoying his golden years. Suffering from paralytic dementia due to late-stage syphilis, he’s often in and out of consciousness and the movie takes us deep into his troubled mind where we follow him on blood-soaked (and soiled underwear) rampages.

Hardy is fantastic in the movie. Covered in makeup and prosthetics, he’s transformed into an elderly kingpin and looks to be savoring every moment to go wild as this character.

And he certainly does that.

The movie (available On Demand beginning Tuesday) is a fever-dream if there ever was one. And you will love it or hate it for that reason. But regardless of how you feel about it, you have to respect Trank for the bold choices (even if at times they make you scratch your head).

Here we have compiled the 6 did-that-really-just-happen moments in “Capone”:

Warning: Spoilers below if you haven’t seen “Capone.”

1. Al Capone shoots an alligator with a shotgun after it eats a fish he caught while fishing.

While sitting in his backyard slipping in and out of reality, Capone is visited by Johnny (Matt Dillon), a close associate from the old days (it’s likely Al’s mentor, Johnny Torrio, but it’s never fully known). Capone suggests going fishing and cut to the two on a boat somewhere in Florida. Oh, and Capone decides to dress in drag for the ride to the dock.

The scene feels like it is just going to be a simple throw-away that establishes Dillon into the story. Nope. Out of nowhere the tone of the scene changes when after Capone tries to reel in a fish on his pole an alligator comes out of nowhere and eats the fish off the hook.

Capone grumbles in disgust, walks into the cabin of the boat, comes out with a shotgun and shoots the alligator. Yelling and cursing as the alligator floats lifelessly in the water.

2. Tom Hardy plays Capone with a gurgled voice and often just grunts.

“Capone” director Josh Trank told Insider that he worked a lot with helping Hardy bring authenticity to the Al Capone voice. As there isn’t any audio of Capone actually speaking, Trank said he would send Hardy audio recordings of entertainer Jimmy Durante, who was big during Capone’s heyday and grew up in the same area Capone did.

But the voice itself was all Hardy.

Hardy has always had fun with doing voices in movies, whether its audio advanced ones for Bane (“The Dark Knight Rises”) and Venom (“Venom”) or less so in the case of Charles Bronson (“Bronson”), but like all things in “Capone,” he takes it next level.

When he’s not grunting or swearing in Italian he talks in a voice that sounds like he’s got marbles in his mouth. However, it’s the perfect choice seeing this is a guy who is constantly smoking cigars that are likely eating away at his throat.

3. Capone tries to kick his cigar habit by smoking … carrots.

Speaking of cigars, in an attempt to get Capone to live a healthier life, his wife Mae (Linda Cardellini) convinces him to quit the stogies and put a carrot in his mouth instead.

There are numerous scenes in this movie where Hardy looks mean and demented but has a thick carrot in his mouth and is acting like he’s puffing on it like a cigar.

4. Capone poops his pants — twice.

In showing just how physically broken down Al Capone is in this time of his life, there are numerous times where Trank has scenes where he craps his pants (he also pees his pants at one point).

In one instance it follows a dream sequence that ends with flies around Capone. He wakes to find his wife in disgust that he pooped in their bed. But this isn’t a normal poop. With a high shot looking down on the bed, Trank has the explosive poo scattered over almost half of the bed.

Later in the movie, Capone is sitting with FBI agents, who are convinced he’s stashed a large amount of money somewhere on is property. In the middle of the conversation, a grumbling sound starts and Capone craps his pants.

But this moment may have more meaning than just another bizarre defecation scene.

Trank told Insider that in many ways the Capone character is a manifestation of himself following the disastrous release of his last movie, “The Fantastic Four,” which ruined his career. He said for months he sat in his backyard, like Capone in the movie, crippled by memories of the past.

When Insider asked if in this scene he’s Capone and the FBI is Hollywood and he’s crapping on the system Trank answered, “It makes sense.”

5. Matt Dillon’s character shows up without any eyes.

In one of the creepiest moments in the movie, Capone is visited again by his pal Johnny but it soon becomes evident that this is another one of his dreams (in fact, Johnny was always a figment of his imagination).

While thinking back on an interrogation that happened in his past where a man is tied up in a chair, he turns to see Johnny has no eyes.

I wish I could tell you I had an explanation for why Johnny has no eyes in this scene but by this point in the movie, I realized its gift is that it doesn’t care at all about justifying choices.

6. Al Capone goes on a murderous rampage dressed in a bathrobe, diaper, with a carrot in his mouth, and firing a gold Tommy Gun.

This is the moment of the movie where you either love it for its outlandish vibe or you are regretting ever watching it.

Capone’s biggest hallucination of the movie happens toward the end as he’s brandishing a gold Tommy Gun that has already been referenced a few times in the movie. He takes it out of hiding and begins to randomly kill members of his crew who are scattered throughout the compound.

Soon it’s an all-out firefight. Capone – dressed in a bathrobe, wearing a diaper with a carrot in his mouth doubling for his trusty cigar – shooting against his loyal entourage. Just like how Trank had it written in the first draft of the screenplay, he boasted to Insider.

Suddenly, Capone snaps out of it and he’s back in his backyard. It was all in his mind.

You might question your own sanity after watching this movie. But boy is it a heck of a ride.