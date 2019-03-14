12 over-the-top sandwiches from fast-food chains

caption Good luck fitting the Arby’s “Meat Mountain Sandwich” in your mouth. source Arby’s

A number of fast-food restaurants have completely changed the sandwich game over the years.

McDonald’s, Subway, KFC, and others have served some eye-popping sandwiches filled with layers upon layers of meat, cheese, onion rings, and occasionally seafood.

Arby’s took its sandwiches to the next level in recent years, serving ones made with duck, elk, and venison.

KFC teamed up with Cheetos to produce a crunchy, cheesy sandwich.

At select locations in New England, McDonald’s sometimes sells lobster rolls during the summer months.

A number of fast-food restaurants have completely changed the sandwich game over the years.

Between Cheetos, seafood garnishes, and layers upon layers of meat, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top, mouthwatering sandwiches served by places like Arby’s, McDonald’s, Subway, and more over the years.

Check out some of the wildest fast-food sandwiches that have hit the market below.

Arby’s “5 Mega Meat Stack” would satisfy even the most serious meat cravings.

caption The burger is available for a limited time at participating locations. source Arby’s

This mega sandwich is made with fried chicken, bacon, ham, turkey, and beef, and comes with cheddar cheese, mayonaisse, a tomato, and lettuce.

Read more: Arby’s new 5 Meat Mega Stack is loaded with fried chicken, roast beef, bacon, ham, and turkey

KFC took a fairly nontraditional approach with its “Cheetos Sandwich.”

caption KFC teamed up with Cheetos to produce this crunchy, cheesy behemoth. source Kentucky Fried Chicken

The Cheetos Sandwich is made up of a breaded, extra crispy chicken fillet coated in a special Cheetos sauce, and sandwiched between mayonnaise, Cheetos, and two toasted buns.

KFC is still testing this sandwich, so it’s only available at KFC locations in Greensboro, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Roanoke, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia; and Greenville, Georgia.

Subway’s “Ultimate Meatball Marinara” is much more than meets the eye.

caption This may look like a standard meatball sub, but it’s so much more than that. source Subway

The meatballs in this sandwich are doused in a rich marinara sauce and placed between two slices of Subway’s New Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread (bread toasted with garlic, butter, parmesan, and melted mozzarella).

The sandwich is available across the United States and costs between $4.99 and $5.19 for a six-inch sub and $7.19 to $7.49 for a foot-long version depending on where you live.

McDonald’s “Triple Breakfast Stack” is the king of fast-food breakfast sandwiches.

caption Who said breakfast sandwiches don’t count? source McDonald’s

McDonald’s unveiled its Triple Breakfast Stacks at the end of 2018, completely altering its breakfast menu.

Inspired by McDonald’s customers hacking the fast-food chain’s menu, the new, meat-heavy sandwiches feature McMuffins, McGriddles, or biscuits stacked with two sausage patties, bacon, American cheese, and an egg. For a limited time, they’re available throughout the United States for $4.29 each.

Arby’s sandwich fillings now include venison, elk, and duck.

caption Arby’s duck sandwich came out late in 2018. source Arby’s

Arby’s took its devotion to meat to a whole new level with its original line of hunting-inspired sandwiches.

Back in 2016, the restaurant tested a venison sandwich at locations in six states, which sold out within minutes of hitting the market at some locations. Arby’s then decided to bring back the hit for one day the following year.

Arby’s then upped the ante by offering an elk sandwich at its restaurants in Thornton, Colorado; Casper, Wyoming; and Billings, Montana. Then, late in 2018, Arby’s once again paid homage to hunters by offering duck sandwiches in limited quantities at 16 different locations across the country.

The “Rodeo King” is a staple on the Burger King menu.

caption The Rodeo King sandwich certainly sticks out from the rest of the chain’s menu items. source Burger King

The Rodeo King boasts a half pound of beef with American cheese, thick-cut smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, and mayonnaise. While that sounds fairly standard for burger fare, what sets this sandwich apart are the crispy onion rings piled up on top, making it a perfect meal for those who love crunchy foods.

Kentucky Fried Chicken redefined the sandwich with its breadless “Double Down.”

caption There’s no bread to be found on this sandwich. source KFC

KFC has been tempting chicken lovers ever since it first released the original “Double Down” in 2010. The unique sandwich, which contains bacon, cheese, and the Colonel’s “Secret Sauce,” swaps out a traditional bun or biscuit exterior for two pieces of fried chicken.

Some people, like “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, have found the loaded sandwich offputting.

“This is deep-fried madness,” Colbert said back when he hosted the “Colbert Report” and the sandwich first debuted. “This is breaded insanity. It is a sandwich that lacks all sandwich-ness. It’s like an edible Hieronymus Bosch painting wrapped in a paper straitjacket. If a sandwich has no buns, can it truly be called a sandwich?”

Many iterations of the sandwich have since come onto the market, but KFC Korea’s version may be the most impressive. The company decided to go even further with the “Zinger Double Down King,” which debuted in 2014 for a limited time and featured the chicken-for-buns staple of the original Double Down plus a meat patty in the middle.

Occasionally, you can buy a lobster roll from McDonald’s.

caption During the summer, a lobster roll is a classic. source McDonald’s

Occasionally, McDonald’s caters to customers across New England with a local summer staple: the “Lobster Roll sandwich.” For just $8.99, seafood lovers can enjoy a fluffy, toasted roll stuffed with a combination of North Atlantic lobster, mayonnaise, and shredded lettuce.

It tends to be available during the summer months at select locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

McDonald’s has dabbled with other seafood menu items as well. In 2017, the Golden Arches tested the Crab Meat Sandwich – containing a mixture of snow crab, celery, and mayonnaise in a buttered bun – at four locations in the Bay Area.

Yes, those are curly fries on top of Arby’s “Arbynator.”

caption It’s got cheese sauce, too. source Arby’s

After its successful debut in select locations, Arby’s “Arbynator” rolled out nationwide for a few weeks at the end of 2018. The mammoth sandwich features roast beef, cheese sauce, and a handful of curly fries on top. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, customers could purchase a classic Arbynator for just $4.29, a double for $5.79, and a half-pounder for $6.70. We certainly wouldn’t be shocked if this one made a return in the near future.

The “Chipotle Southwest Steak and Cheese” from Subway packs the kick of Tex-Mex into a wrap.

caption It’s the only wrap on this list. source Subway

Subway’s “Chipotle Southwest Steak and Cheese” packs in tons of meat. For $6.99 in the New York area and varying prices across the United States, customers can enjoy savory steak, shredded Monterey cheddar, crisp lettuce, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, guacamole, and spicy Chipotle Southwest sauce all wrapped in a tomato basil wrap. If that isn’t filling enough, you can also try the wrap in the form of a sub.

Read more: Subway added a chipotle cheesesteak to its menu that’s a spicy take on the classic Philly sandwich

The McDonald’s “McRib” is unlike any other sandwich on the market.

caption Where else can you get a literal rack of ribs from a drive-thru? source McDonald’s

At this point, the McDonald’s “McRib” has been around long enough for it to become somewhat mainstream, but if you step back for a moment you’ll realize just how unique this sandwich is among its peers.

According to McDonald’s, the McRib Sandwich is “made with 100% seasoned boneless pork, McDonald’s signature McRib sauce – a sweet, tangy, barbeque style sauce – and served with dill pickles and mild, fresh slivered onions on a toasted hoagie-style bun.”

Trying to calculate when and where the famous sandwich will return has been a notoriously difficult task, but if you’re really hankering for the sweet and tangy taste of a McRib, you can use this mega-fan’s online McRib tracker to find one.

NOW WATCH: Millennials try the McRib for the first time

Arby’s packs eight different meats into its massive “Meat Mountain Sandwich.”

caption Arby’s truly has the meats. source Arby’s

This one is truly the king of all kings when it comes to ridiculously large and meaty sandwiches.

Arby’s no-so-secret secret menu item, the “Meat Mountain Sandwich,” features “two chicken tenders, slices of roast turkey, pit-smoked ham, corned beef, 13-hour smoked brisket, USDA-choice Angus steak, roast beef, and pepper bacon,” according to Arby’s. With all of that plus two different types of cheeses pack into one sandwich, the Meat Mountain’s $10 price point could be considered a steal.