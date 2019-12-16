From Celine Dion’s personal water park to Oprah’s wine cave, these are the wildest features celebrities have in their homes

caption Celine Dion had her own water park. source Curtis Ryan Woodside/ YouTube

Celebrities are regularly selling and buying expensive homes across the country, leaving their personal style on mansions, penthouses, and chalets.

The result is extremely expensive homes with some wild and totally bizarre features. Some A-listers had fancy interiors added, such as flat sinks or car elevators, while others have built luxury wine rooms, bowling alleys, and even mini dog mansions.

Take a look at some of the wildest features celebrities have built in their homes.

Nicole Kidman’s apartment in New York City has an elevator for her car.

caption There’s a car elevator in Nicole Kidman’s apartment building. source FlashFrame Productions/ YouTube

In 2010, the actress and her husband, Keith Urban, bought an apartment in Chelsea for $10 million. The apartment is 3,248 square feet and has three bedrooms, 23-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and two terraces. But there’s one feature that is most notable: the car elevator. The elevator brings Kidman and Urban’s cars straight from the street to the apartment door.

DJ Khaled’s Miami mansion has a closet that was built to fit 500 pairs of sneakers.

caption DJ Khaled’s shoe closet. source Life Style Production Group for ONE Sotheby’s

After spending $2.5 million renovating his Miami home, DJ Khaled filled his mansion with some over-the-top amenities, like 14k gold chandeliers, a boat lift, a granite staircase, and a private movie theatre. Most notably, however, the home also includes a huge sneaker closet that can house 500 pairs of shoes. The storage space also has a rolling library ladder so the DJ can access the hard-to-reach sneakers.

DJ Khaled put the mansion up for sale in December 2018, and a year later it still has not been sold.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s minimalist home is known for its bathroom sinks.

caption The flat sinks are to the left. source Vogue/ YouTube

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have multiple homes, but their mansion in Hidden Hills, California, is their prime residence. The 15,667-square-foot mansion cost $20 million and is known for its minimalist, white decor.

In April 2019, however, the home went viral after Kardashian showed off her bathroom sinks in Vogue’s “73 Questions” video. The internet was completely baffled as to how the flat sinks worked – but she later explained they had a slight slope that guided the water into a slot, which served as a drain. It’s estimated that the sinks could cost over $20,000.

Oprah’s ski chalet in Colorado has a wine room that resembles a mining cave.

caption Oprah’s ski chalet. source Realtor.com

In 2016, Oprah bought a $14 million, 8,700-square-foot ski chalet in Telluride, Colorado, and it’s filled with some wild features. The house includes a $70,000 limestone bathtub, a private spa, and a hot tub. Most notably, the house also has a wine cave, which is 56 feet long and holds 1,600 bottles of wine. There’s an old mining cart down there that runs on rails. It cost $240,000 to install the cave in the media mogul’s house.

However, Oprah’s main residence is in Montecito, California, and it has its own teahouse.

caption Oprah’s Montecito mansion. source WVW/ YouTube

In 2001, Oprah bought a 42-acre estate in Montecito, California, for $52 million, and it’s now dubbed “The Promised Land.” The estate has six bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two theatres, a wine cellar, and a barn. The estate even comes with its own teahouse, which is where the media mogul goes to read, meditate, and, well, drink some tea.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez’s house has its own private vineyard.

caption Jennifer Lopez’s house. source Corcoran Real Estate Group

Jennifer Lopez bought her mansion in Bel Air, California, for $28 million. The house is 14,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The amenities of this estate are incredible, such as the 30-person home theatre, an amphitheater, a greenhouse, a swimming pond, a private beach, and a massage room. The estate even has its own vineyard.

Bill Gates’ $127 million mansion has a trampoline room.

caption Bill Gates’ estate. source Google Maps

Located in Medina, Washington, Bill Gates’ mansion is known as Xanadu 2.0, and it has some wild amenities and features. For example, the house has 18.75 bathrooms, six kitchens, an underwater music system in the pool, a reception hall, and a home theater. There’s also a trampoline room with 20-foot high ceilings as part of the home’s 2,500-square-foot exercise facility.

Paris Hilton spent over $300,000 to build a separate mansion for her dogs.

caption Paris Hilton’s dog mansion. source Paris Hilton/ YouTube

While dog houses are common in most backyards, Paris Hilton took hers a step further. In the backyard of her Los Angeles mansion, she has a smaller mansion next to her pool for her five dogs. The smaller mansion is two floors and has a second-floor balcony. The Spanish-style dog house cost the social media and reality star $325,000.

Shaquille O’Neal has an oversized mansion in Orlando, Florida, which includes a 30-foot-wide bed.

caption Shaquille O’Neal’s master bedroom. source Realtor.com

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal bought a 31,000-square-foot mansion in 1993, and everything inside is fit for a basketball player. The chairs in the dining room are oversized and the fireplace stretches two stories high. Most bizarrely, the home includes a 30-foot-wide bed, which has a Superman logo on the bedspread.

Shaq spent 25 years in the house, but he put it up for sale in 2018 for $28 million, according to Realtor.com.

John Travolta’s house has a private airport where he can take off and land a plane right in his front yard.

Actor John Travolta is a member of a private aviation community known as Jumbolair. The 550-acre community in Ocala, Florida, has the largest private runway in the US, which can accommodate a Boeing 737. Travolta, who is also a licensed pilot, has lived in the community with his wife, Kelly Preston, for years. In fact, there are two runways that lead to the actor’s house where he can take off and land his private planes.

Lady Gaga’s Malibu house has a bowling alley in the basement.

caption Lady Gaga’s house. source Realtor.com

When Bradley Cooper convinced Lady Gaga to star alongside him in “A Star is Born,” he did so at her Malibu mansion. The $22.5 million home was also the backdrop for the musician’s Netflix documentary, “Five Foot Two.” The home has dozens of amenities, including a private terrace and a large eat-in kitchen. But the real surprise is the two-lane bowling alley in the basement, which you can only access through a secret door in the living room, according to Realtor.com. The basement also has a movie theater, a wine cellar, and a bar.

Taylor Swift had an indoor swimming pool in the basement of her New York City home.

caption Taylor Swift’s former pool. source Chris Riccio, Courtesy The Corcoran Group

While most homes in New York City are tight on space, Taylor Swift managed to get a pool in the basement of her West Village apartment. The pool stretches 30 feet and has a chandelier hanging above. The 5,500-square-foot townhouse also has four bedrooms and six full bathrooms. The house sold in 2019 for $11.5 million.

Celine Dion once had a private water park on her estate.

caption Celine Dion’s former water park. source Curtis Ryan Woodside/ YouTube

The musician once owned a 20,000-square-foot home in Jupiter Island, Florida, which had 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The home also had a golf simulator, a tennis court, and a guest house. But the house’s wildest feature was actually in the backyard – a water park, which included two pools, two water slides, water cannons, and a lazy river.

The house sold for $38.5 million in 2017 after being on the market for four years.

Like Celine Dion, Tiger Woods’ home is on Jupiter Island, but his property has a four-hole golf course.

caption Tiger Woods’ house. source Courtesy of Jeff Realty

In 2006, Tiger Woods bought 12 acres on Jupiter Island, Florida, for $40 million. On the property, there is a 9,000-square-foot house that has a gym, a media room, a running track, and a wine cellar. Perhaps most impressive, the property also has a four-hole golf course so the athlete can practice golf at home.

Tommy Hilfiger’s penthouse in the famous Plaza Hotel in New York had an Eloise-inspired room.

caption Tommy Hilfiger in the Eloise Dome. source CNN Business/ YouTube

The Plaza Hotel is arguably the most famous hotel in the country, and many celebrities have called it home at one time or another. When Tommy Hilfiger lived in the penthouse, it was expertly decorated and included Plaza-inspired decor and furniture. The hotel is also known as the setting for the children’s series “Eloise at the Plaza,” so it’s fitting that Hilfiger made an entire room dedicated to the character. It’s called the Eloise Dome because it sits in a domed-shaped room. He even had the series’ original illustrator draw on the room’s walls.

In 2019, the penthouse sold for $31.25 million.