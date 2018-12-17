RANKED: The 19 Kardashian moments that captured our attention in 2018, in order of shock value

caption Kylie Jenner became a mother this year. source Kylie Jenner/YouTube

We picked the wildest Kardashian-Jenner moments this year and ranked them in order of shock value.

Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement nearly clinched the top spot, but lost points since TMZ first broke the news about her pregnancy in September.

We ranked Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal as the most shocking.

Other notable moments include the blowout fight between Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, Kim admitting she was on ecstasy when she filmed her sex tape, and Kylie’s Forbes cover.

You can say plenty of things about the Kardashian-Jenner family (and people do), but one thing you cannot call them is “boring.”

2018 was no different. Calabasas’ first family gave us scandalous behavior, big reveals, and sensational social media posts that captured the internet’s attention for days, weeks, or even months at a time.

INSIDER picked the 19 wildest moments and ranked them in order of shock value.

19. Kim Kardashian West was accused of cultural appropriation after she filmed herself with “Bo Derek braids.”

caption This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian West has been accused of cultural appropriation. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Considering this is far from the first time Kim Kardashian West has been accused of cultural appropriation, the January controversy surrounding her “Bo Derek braids” ranks at the bottom of the family’s capacity for shock value.

In fact, Kim went on to sport Fulani braids again on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June.

After receiving more backlash, she explained that she likes to wear braids because her daughter North likes when they match hairstyles, but didn’t exactly apologize.

18. Kendall Jenner discussed her sexuality in an interview that many described as tone-deaf.

caption Kendall Jenner has been romantically linked to a number of her fellow models, including Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner addressed rumors about her sexuality in an interview for Vogue’s April cover story, but not everyone was thrilled with the model’s wording.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience – not against it whatsoever – but I’ve never been there before,” she told Vogue.

The 23-year-old model went on to reference her tomboyish style and “male energy.”

“I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently,” she said. “But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that.”

Many people expressed confusion about Jenner’s wording – particularly about her comment that she’s “down for experience.” Others mocked the article itself as well as Jenner’s tone-deaf response, including People reporter Dave Quinn, who sarcastically called her “brave” for “coming out as straight.”

17. Kim made a perfume bottle using a mold of her own nude body

caption “We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle,” she wrote in the caption of this full-frontal shot. source @kimkardashian/Instagram

People had a lot of thoughts when Kim unveiled the bottle for her fragrance KKW Body in April, which was shaped from a mold of her naked body.

The promotional pictures – especially a full frontal nude photo – naturally divided the internet as some praised the mom-of-three for embracing her body while others shamed her.

16. Forbes announced that Kylie Jenner was on track to become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever.”

caption Kylie Jenner graced the cover of Forbes’ August 2018 “America’s Women Billionaires” issue. source Forbes

In July, Forbes revealed that Kylie Jenner was on the cover of its yearly “America’s Women Billionaires” issue. The magazine estimates Jenner’s net worth to be roughly $900 million, making her the 27th-richest self-made woman in the US.

“Another year of growth will make her the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female, trumping Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23,” Forbes reported.

However, many took issue with Forbes classifying Jenner as a “self-made” near-billionaire, which sparked heated debates about privilege, luck, and the nature of leveraging unearned fame. Even Dictionary.com entered the fray with a surprisingly brutal subtweet.

15. Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend posted a disapproving comment on her Instagram just before they broke up.

caption Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima called it quits this year after nearly two years of dating. source Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be living her best life early this year, vacationing with her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

In July, however, the 25-year-old boxer left a highly questionable (and now-deleted) comment on a photo of his girlfriend in a bikini: “That’s what you need to show to get likes?”

A source told People that Bendjima’s disapproval of Kardashian’s revealing photos had already caused the couple to break up once before; a separate source told E! News that Kardashian is “frustrated” by her boyfriend’s “impulsive” decision to air their laundry in a public forum.

Many fans rightfully pointed out Benjima’s double standard and the internet was on high alert for days, waiting to hear about relationship status developments. Just a few weeks later, the longtime couple split.

14. Kim and Kanye West named their second daughter Chicago.

caption Chicago West was born on January 15, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces on Monday morning at 12:47 a.m. source @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye West named their third child Chicago West; she made the announcement on Twitter, four days after her baby girl was born via surrogate.

Since it was first reported that the West family were expecting a third child, fans had been busy speculating about the baby’s name. Naturally, people had a lot of opinions about Chicago – namely surprise and skepticism. Twitter users in particular were merciless.

13. Kylie claimed she ate cereal with milk for the first time.

caption Apparently, Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods convinced her to try adding milk to her cereal. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Kylie sent the internet into an absolute tizzy in September when she revealed to her Twitter followers she had only just eaten cereal with milk for the first time.

The revelation rapidly became a trending news topic on Twitter and beyond. A fan account for Jenner on Instagram reposted her Snapchats explaining the decision, which came after her best friend, Jordyn Woods, convinced her to try adding milk, and wrote that Jenner is “breaking the internet with her cereal habits.”

The public interest only intensified when TMZ found a photo of – what appears to be – a bowl of cereal that Jenner posted back in 2013.

12. Kris Jenner made a cameo in Ariana Grande’s music video for ‘Thank U, Next’

caption Kris Jenner played the role of Regina George’s mom in the music video, which drew inspiration from classic female-led films. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Fans were delighted when Kris Jenner made a surprise in Ariana Grande’s already-iconic music video for her hit single “Thank U, Next,” which paid tribute to “Mean Girls” and three other films.

Kris was tapped to portray Regina George’s mom, originally played by Amy Poehler, who coined the memorable phrase: “I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

Kris was the last person to speak in the video, offering the cherry on top: “Thank you next, bitch,” she says while grinning. The internet has been having a field day with the hilarious line.

11. Kylie announced that she named her daughter Stormi Webster

caption Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child together in February. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

Two days after she revealed the birth of her first child, Kylie announced that she and Travis Scott had named their daughter Stormi Webster (and smashed the record for the most-liked Instagram photo in the process).

People had a lot of feelings about the name Stormi, as they are wont to do. But the newborn’s surname stirred up just as much discussion and confusion, as few people seemed aware that Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster, Jr.

10. Kylie removed her lip fillers.

caption A fan commented on this photo of Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner: “She looks like the old Kylie here idk why.” source @kyliejenner/Instagram

In July, after a fan noted that she “looks like the old Kylie” in a series of Instagram photos, the young mogul replied that she “got rid of all [her] filler.”

The reveal took many people by surprise, considering Kylie has transformed her full pout into a full-blown brand. Shortly after copping to “temporary lip fillers” in 2015, the young mogul launched Kylie Cosmetics and sold “lip kits” to those who admired her new look.

A few months later, Kylie confirmed that she had gotten fillers again.

9. Kim helped free Alice Johnson from prison.

caption “Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates,” the White House said in a statement. source NBC

In late May, Kim visited the White House to plead the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a low-level drug offender serving a life sentence without parole since the 1990s – who had no idea who the Kardashians were before Kim began to champion her case.

One week later, President Donald Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence.

8. A fake photo of Travis seemingly cheating on Kylie went viral.

caption The thumbnail for the YouTube video, “We Fooled the Internet w/ Fake Travis Scott Cheating Photo.” source ChristianAdamG/YouTube

In early December, a photo that appeared to catch Scott cheating on Kylie went viral. Scott was quick to respond, condemning the public for trying to “destroy real love” with “fake s—.”

It was later revealed that the picture was created as a stunt from YouTuber ChristianAdamG, who wanted to go viral and fool media organizations. But the Kardashian-Jenner family was not amused.

Kim, Khloe, and Kylie all scolded the YouTuber, saying his stunt was messing with a genuine relationship.

“Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family,” Kylie wrote on an Instagram story. “I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real.”

7. Kim called Kanye West and forced him to walk back his comments about Donald Trump.

caption “I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself,” West wrote. source Jesse Grant/Oliver Contreras/Getty Images

Though not strictly a Kardashian or Jenner, Kim’s husband perhaps lays claim to the most controversial, headline-making year of all.

In April, the rapper launched into a rant about Trump on Twitter, calling the president his “brother” and claiming they are both “dragon energy.” But at one point, he walked back his support – apparently because Kim called him in the midst of his tirade and ordered him to be “clear.”

“My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself,” West wrote.

Of course, Kim can only exert so much influence; West would go on to double-down on his previous support, claim that slavery “sounds like a choice,” and meet with Trump at the White House to talk about prison reform, apparently.

6. Nicki Minaj dragged Stormi into her feud with Kylie and Travis.

caption “Now, this is what the f— is happening today. Me against baby Stormi. We have this rivalry now.” source Ben Gabbe/Theo Wargo/ Getty

After Nicki Minaj’s album “Queen” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200, ranking just below Scott’s “Astroworld,” Minaj took it upon herself to discover why – which apparently included lashing out at Scott and his girlfriend.

The ridiculous feud captured fans’ attention for weeks, especially after Scott and Kylie reportedly moved their seats to avoid Minaj at MTV’s Video Musica Awards and Kylie seemed to purposefully avoid Minaj on the red carpet.

The next day, Minaj dragged the couple’s 6-month-old baby into the fray.

“I love Kylie, I love Kim, I actually love all of them. I know that you guys are saying me and baby Stormi have beef,” she said, followed by a laugh. “Yes we do. Now, this is what the f— is happening today. Me against baby Stormi. We have this rivalry now.”

Fans were not amused – although Twitter did have fun with the idea of a 35-year-old woman beefing with an infant.

5. Khloe Kardashian named her daughter True Thompson.

caption Kris Jenner’s grandfather was named True Otis Houghton and her father was named Robert True Houghton. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian announced that her daughter’s name is True Thompson four days after giving birth to her first child with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe’s sister Kim and their grandmother MJ actually suggested the name as a tribute to Kris’ father and grandfather. But in light of the cheating allegations against Thompson, many Twitter users had a field day with the irony.

Additionally, the revelation that Khloe did not give her daughter the surname Kardashian shocked and disappointed many fans.

4. Kim called Kourtney “the least exciting to look at” and Kourtney called Kim “an evil human being.”

caption “Maybe if you had a f—ing business you were passionate about, you’d know what it takes to run a f—ing business, but you don’t. So don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.” source E!

Although all families fight, the explosive argument between Kim and Kourtney about the family’s annual Christmas card kicked the concept of sibling rivalry up a notch.

While the drama largely went down in December of last year, fans weren’t privy to the sisters’ recent ferociousness until the Season 15 premiere episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

At one point, an angry Kim derided Kourtney for her work ethic and said that her older sister is “the least interesting to look at” – and the memorably savage moment quickly became a meme.

The argument culminated in Kourtney calling her sister “a very distraught, evil human being.” But the drama didn’t end with that episode. The sisters continued to insult each other on Twitter.

3. Kim revealed she was high on ecstasy when she filmed her sex tape.

caption “I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape.” source E!

On a later episode on Season 15 of “KUWTK,” Kim opened up to Kendall and Scott Disick about her days as a wild child. She even admitted that she did ecstasy and got married and then made her famous sex tape while she was on the drug.

“I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape,” Kim said. “Like, everything bad would happen.”

“You were high on ecstasy when you did that sex tape?” Disick asked.

“Absolutely! Everybody knows it. My jaw was shaking the whole time,” Kim said.

She later told Busy Philipps on an episode of E!’s “Busy Tonight” that she didn’t think the admission was as big of a deal as everybody else.

“People that were close to me, that obviously know that, that life of mine. They’re like, ‘I can’t believe you said that.’ And I was like, well, I mean I never really hide anything,” she said. “And if anything, it’s just weird to people, like I’ve done ecstasy but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t, I don’t do anything.”

2. Kylie finally confirmed her pregnancy three days after giving birth.

caption Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster on February 1 at 4:43 p.m. source Kylie Jenner/YouTube

For months, the question of whether or not Kylie was pregnant captured the attention and imagination of fans and critics alike.

Finally, the 20-year-old put the speculation to rest when she announced the birth of her daughter with an honest and heartwarming Instagram post.

In the post, which was also shared to Twitter, Kylie apologized to fans for “keeping them in the dark,” but said she “needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way.”

Kylie also posted an emotional video giving a glimpse into her pregnancy and birth, entitled, “To Our Daughter,” which made everyone on the internet cry. It was the top-trending video on YouTube for the entire year.

But since TMZ first broke the news about her pregnancy in September, Kylie’s birth announcement lost a few points in shock value. As a result, it was edged out of the top spot on this list.

1. Reports surfaced of Tristan Thompson’s habitual infidelity — just before Khloe went into labor.

caption Khloe posted this photo with Thompson just days before the news of his alleged infidelity broke. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

Thompson’s cheating scandal is the Kardashian-centric saga that has lasted for nearly the entirety of 2018.

News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity first broke in April, while Khloe was stationed in Cleveland, Ohio, awaiting the birth of their child. Speculation began swirling that Thompson was photographed “getting up close and personal with a mystery brunette“ in New York City.

From there, videos and photos cascaded from sites like The Shade Room and TMZ that claim to show the NBA player cheating with multiple women throughout Khloe’s pregnancy. She went into labor shortly after the news broke.

The Kardashians began to react almost immediately. Both Kim and Kris discussed the reports with Ellen DeGeneres, and Khloe began to post cryptic replies to skeptics on Twitter.

With Season 15 of “KUWTK,” however, fans finally got a closer look at the machinations of the Kardashian-Jenner family in crisis. Khloe even called her boyfriend “a complete piece of s—“ on the show.

“This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again,” Khloe wrote on Twitter while watching herself go into labor. “So crazy how emotions never die! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible.”

