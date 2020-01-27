The 30 wildest outfits Harry Styles has worn over his decade-long career

caption Harry Styles is known for his bold fashion statements. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS

Harry Styles is a man of many talents – but he’s also known for his bold fashion choices.

In the decade since he appeared on “The X Factor” as part of One Direction, he’s become a fashion icon, worked with Gucci on ad campaigns and a fragrance, and even co-chaired the Met Gala in 2019.

In honor of his 26th birthday on February 1, we’ve picked 30 of his wildest outfits over the last 10 years.

Harry Styles is turning 26 on February 1. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer rose to fame a full 10 years ago in 2010 as a 16-year-old boy joining the newest boy band on the block, One Direction. The rest, as they say, is history.

But over the years, Styles has proven himself to be more than a teen idol. He’s released two critically and commercially successful albums, starred in a Christopher Nolan film, collaborated with Gucci, and became a bona fide fashion icon.

To celebrate the star’s birthday, we’ve chosen 30 of his truly wildest outfits, from extreme bell-bottoms to gingham suits – and who could forget the sheep sweaters?

Harry Styles let us know early on to expect bold sartorial choices when he was spotted on the streets of London in a onesie and skater sneakers in 2010.

caption Harry Styles from One Direction in Covent Garden on November 10, 2010 in London, England. source Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the time, he was just a 16-year-old kid competing in “The X Factor” alongside the four other members One Direction. They’d go on to place third.

Two years later, One Direction had essentially conquered the world — and were coordinating their outfits.

caption Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

While his bandmates kept it simple, Styles opted for a baby blue jacket, bow tie, and Converse at the 2012 Logie Awards.

He was quickly making it known that he was the bold fashion risk-taker of the group.

At this point in his style evolution, Styles would frequently go for a bold print, like this heart shirt at the premiere of One Direction’s movie, “This Is Us,” in August 2013.

caption Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Even though he was always down for a printed top, Styles mainly stuck to black skinny jeans. That would soon change.

His look at the 2014 BRIT Awards showed he a bit of an edge to him — did you notice the skull in the center of his shirt?

caption Harry Styles attends the BRIT Awards on February 19, 2014. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

One Direction took home the award for British Video of the Year for “Best Song Ever” and the Global Success Award.

To meet royalty in November 2014, Styles donned a leopard-print leather jacket. It’s hard to tell who looks more starstruck.

It’s not the only time that a celebrity has gotten a little tongue-tied around the royals.

When he walked the red carpet of the American Music Awards in 2014, he experimented with an accessory that would soon become a favorite — a fedora.

caption Harry Styles American Music Awards 2014 Los Angeles, CA November 24, 2014 source Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty Images

The embellished collar is also a sign of things to come – although in 2020, he rarely wears an all-black ensemble like this.

For their performance at the 2014 AMAs, Styles rocked a Sgt. Pepper-inspired military jacket.

caption Harry Styles onstage at the 2014 American Music Awards on November 23, 2014. source Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Please note the leopard-print boots.

He arrived at 2014’s British Fashion Awards in a bold striped suit — but it wouldn’t be his last.

caption Harry Styles attends the British Fashion Awards on December 1, 2014, in London. source Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

He also started to let his hair grow out from bouncy curls.

At the Capital FM Summertime Ball in June 2015, he went for an informal vibe, with a half-unbuttoned shirt and loose scarf/tie situation.

caption Harry Styles of One Direction attends the Capital FM Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on June 6, 2015. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Again, Styles wore a loud print, boots, and black skinny jeans.

When the band performed on “Good Morning America” in August 2015, Styles went for a silk bomber jacket with an animal design.

caption Harry Styles of One Direction performs during ABC’s “Good Morning America” on August 4, 2015, in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The jacket is Saint Laurent and retailed at the time for $2,690, according to GQ.

Styles opted for a suit that almost looks like an optical illusion during a night out in London in September 2015.

caption Harry Styles at Lou Lou’s Club in London on September 21, 2015. source Mark Robert Milan/GC Images/Getty Images

It was next in a long line of bold suits.

He tried out a pair of bolder, more loose-fitting pants at a performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in November 2015, a trend he continues to rock to this day.

caption Harry Styles of the band One Direction is seen performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on November 19, 2015. source RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The band had just released their final – for now – album, “Made in the AM.” It was clear that Styles and the rest of the band were all itching to branch out, both musically and stylistically.

At the 2105 American Music Awards, the “Adore You” singer went for his most out-there look yet — a white floral suit with a bolo tie.

caption Harry Styles of One Direction arrives at the 2015 American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. source C Flanigan/Getty Images

During 2016, Styles essentially disappeared from the public eye, but he returned with a bright pink suit to promote his first solo single on “The Today Show” in May 2017.

caption Harry Styles performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Center on May 9, 2017, in New York City. source James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Styles dropped “Sign of the Times” in April 2017, and solidified that his new music and fashion choices would be nothing like his days in One Direction.

We call this suit he wore to the Radio 1 Breakfast Show in May 2017 “picnic blanket chic.”

Don’t forget the loafers – a perfect touch.

The “Kiwi” singer was spotted leaving a secret gig in London wearing purple silk pants with embroidered dragons in May 2017.

caption Harry Styles leaving a secret gig at the Garage in Islington on May 13, 2017, in London. source GORC/GC Images/Getty Images

Styles also started wearing rings and other accessories.

Just a few days later in NYC, Styles again wore dragon-printed pants, but this time as part of a mauve suit and peach-colored shirt.

caption Harry Styles poses for SiriusXM from the Roxy Theatre on May 17, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

This jacket may remind you of your grandma’s couch, but he made it work at a show in September 2017.

caption Harry Styles performs onstage at the Greek Theatre on September 20, 2017. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sony Music/Getty Images

He’d wear this suit again in the music video for “Kiwi.”

He broke out another eye-catching suit at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September 2017.

caption Harry Styles attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. source David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

His shirt features what’s called a lavallière, or a pussy bow blouse. He’d come back to these frequently.

At a performance at Radio City Music Hall in September 2017, the pop star donned a red-and-black floral suit.

caption Harry Styles performs onstage at Radio City Music Hall on September 28, 2017, in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sony Music

He brought Halloween vibes to an October 2017 show with his orange suit and black pussy bow blouse.

caption Harry Styles performs during the CBS Radio Presents 5th Annual “We Can Survive” Show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017. source Timothy Norris/Getty Images

The next year, he dressed up as Elton John for Halloween – and even got approval from the legend himself.

This metallic paisley suit Styles wore to the 2017 ARIA Awards in November is an all-time great look.

caption Harry Styles arrives for the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017 at The Star on November 28, 2017, in Sydney, Australia. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images for ARIA

As per usual, be sure not to miss his shoes – in this case, metallic copper square-toed boots.

During his solo tour in March 2018, he wore a sparkly suit on stage for a performance in Paris.

caption Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018, in Paris, France source Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun/Getty Images

As you’ll see, Styles pulled out all the stops for his first solo tour.

A week later, during his concert in Copenhagen, Styles channeled Elvis with this shiny, powder blue suit.

caption Harry Styles performs a live concert at Royal Arena in Copenhagen on March 19, 2018. source Gonzales Photo/Bo Kallberg/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Also making an appearance, a white pussy bow shirt.

Next up, in Oslo, Styles experimented with a patchwork-esque suit.

caption Harry Styles performs a live concert at Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, on March 21, 2018. source Gonzales Photo/Tord Litleskare/PYMCA/Avalon/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Not since the 1970s have bell-bottoms looked this good. Styles wore this suit for his performance at Madison Square Garden in June 2018.

caption Harry Styles performs onstage during Harry Styles: Live On Tour — New York at Madison Square Garden on June 21, 2018, in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS

According to Fashionista, the Gucci suit had the French phrase “jardin d’hiver” embroidered around some bouquets of flowers. Jardin d’hiver means “winter garden” in French – perhaps a nod to the iconic venue?

To induct his friend and mentor Stevie Nicks into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March 2019, Styles opted for a royal blue corduroy suit and white boots.

caption Harry Styles and Inductee Stevie Nicks pose at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 29, 2019. source Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In the past couple of years, he’s swung from skintight skinny jeans to bell-bottoms, flares, and generally loose clothing.

Styles co-chaired the 2019 Met Gala in May and rocked a black jumpsuit with a sheer top — and a single pearl earring.

caption Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019. source Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In fact, Styles got his ear pierced just for the occasion.

He was spotted out in New York City while rehearsing for “Saturday Night Live” in November 2019 in this fuzzy sheep sweater, pinstriped pants, and pink loafers.

caption Harry Styles seen out and about in Manhattan on November 12, 2019, in New York City. source Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

The sweater, designed by Lanvin, had some people comparing his look to an iconic outfit worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s.

In one of his last appearances of 2019, Styles wore an extremely low-cut shimmery one piece — proving that his style hasn’t changed that much since his “X Factor” days.

Styles is set to embark on his second world tour in April. Only time will tell what instantly iconic outfits he’ll wear on stage.