This startup is bringing personal-care products into the 21st century — its natural deodorant and toothpastes work incredibly well and look beautiful in your bathroom

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Wildist

Founded by a P&G and Etsy alum, Wildist is a new personal care startup making toothpastes ($8) and deodorants ($16) that are as effective as they are beautiful.

Its line of natural toothpastes include a special nighttime paste that contains stain-fighting activated charcoal and relaxing chamomile extract.

The aluminum- and paraben-free deodorant smells like a fresh tangerine, dries clear, and contains tapioca starch to keep you dry.

When Wildist founder Aaron Paas worked at P&G, where he led Gillette’s North American innovation team, he appreciated that the company, better than any other in the world, made products that delivered on its promises, whether that was giving you a clean shave or eliminating household odors.

P&G’s mission of making effective, high-quality products, along with Paas’ later learnings as a product marketing manager at Etsy, undoubtedly influenced the creation of his own company, Wildist.

The new personal care startup is making natural toothpastes and deodorants that are challenging traditional competitors in multiple areas, from ingredients to packaging, and proving you really can have it all.

Paas describes Wildist as “A natural products company that takes the efficacy of its products as seriously as it does the design, and a brand that is unapologetic in its values and mission to build the world’s most sustainable, inclusive, and transparent daily essentials.”

You can tell just by its look that Wildist is different. Its dreamy, pastel color palette and minimalist illustrations make its products the least clinical of all the toothpastes and deodorants out there. While I know that toothpaste and deodorant are things I have to use, Wildist’s are the first that I actively want to use.

source Wildist

Wildist offers three toothpastes, two deodorants, and a variety of combined bundles that can save you a little money.

For toothpaste, there’s the Brillimint, a minty all-day paste; the Soothinger, a ginger and wintergreen paste for sensitive teeth; and most interesting of all, the Dreamomile, a nighttime-specific paste that contains activated charcoal to fight tough stains and chamomile to help you wind down at the end of the day.

I’ve gone my entire life up until now without distinguishing between daytime and nighttime toothpastes, and I think my teeth have been just fine, but I took to this slight twist to my oral care routine well. Texture-wise, all the toothpastes are the same – a tad more gritty than a Crest or Colgate, but with a similar foaming effect. The Brillimint’s bright, fresh, and extra minty taste was exactly what I needed to wake up fully in the morning, and the Dreamomile’s chamomile extract and dark color eased me through my nighttime routine. I could see the reasoning behind making the distinct toothpastes after using both.

I also felt the direct effects of the toothpastes’ all-natural composition. Having gone through many different toothpaste brands in order to find one that didn’t cause the sensitive skin on the inside of my mouth to peel, I’ve finally found a few my body could handle, and Wildist’s is one of them. You can find the exact ingredient breakdowns of each product on Wildist’s website, plus learn more about why each ingredient is used.

source Wildist

Wildist’s Tangellow deodorant smelled great, like a fresh tangerine, and dried clear without drying out my skin. Free of aluminum, and therefore not an antiperspirant, it can be a bit of an adjustment for your body if you’re trying to make the switch to natural deodorants. You’ll still sweat, and you might go through a “detox” period where you’ll smell more than normal. However, it does contain tapioca starch to reduce wetness, and in a few weeks (depending on your body chemistry), you may not smell at all. Other nourishing ingredients in the deodorant include shea butter, witch hazel, and royal jelly extract.

On the sustainability front, all of Wildist’s packaging is recyclable or reusable. The toothpaste tubes are made from unlaminated, 100% BPA-free aluminum, making them recyclable, while the plastic deodorant containers are also recyclable or reusable. They come in zip-top shipping bags, which I’ve been reusing as travel or gym makeup bags.

With this consideration of sustainability, in addition to its transparent approach to ingredients, Wildist is a personal care brand I can really get behind. It draws you in with its beautiful and exciting aesthetic, but turns out to be even better than expected thanks to its all-around commitment to quality.