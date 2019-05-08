Harry Kane hinted that he might be healthy enough to play in the Champions League final

caption Harry Kane ran on the pitch to celebrate with Dele Alli. source Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur just eliminated Ajax from the UEFA Champions League semi-final and injured striker Harry Kane is desperate to be fit for the final.

He ran on to the pitch to celebrate with his team-mates after Spurs sealed a historic comeback in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

And the BBC reports that Kane later said he wants to train hard to prove himself to manager Mauricio Pochettino, ahead of the final against Liverpool on June 1 in Madrid.

Harry Kane has hinted that he might be healthy enough to play in the UEFA Champions League final.

Kane has been sidelined since April 9 when he was injured in Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 win over Manchester City. He left the stadium on crutches, said at the time that he was “gutted” to have injured his ankle, and was not expected to return before the end of the season.

Football.London reported on Tuesday that Kane is continuing rehabilitation for the ligament problem just one week after Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino played down rumors the striker could be fit enough to feature in Tottenham’s squad for this week’s match against Ajax.

Kane did not play against Ajax and ultimately he was not even needed as Lucas Moura scored three second half goals to seal his team’s fate in the tournament final, but now Kane has said he wants to step-up his training so he can prove himself to Pochettino and potentially play in the biggest game of the season.

When asked about his availability for the final, Kane said: “Rehab is going well,” according to the BBC. “We beat Man City and Ajax so I have to start training even harder to prove myself to the gaffer.”

Kane had scored 23 goals and created a further five in the games he had played before his injury, and his return would further boost a team already riding an incredible high after dispatching of Ajax.

Tottenham plays Liverpool FC in an all-English final in Madrid on June 1.