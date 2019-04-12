Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby may have dual citizenship, but it won’t be granted at birth

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby in April. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth in April.

Meghan Markle is from California, USA, but moved to the UK on a family visa before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018.

Markle is yet to gain British citizenship.

According to the US Embassy & Consulates in the United Kingdom, the couple will be able to apply for US citizenship for their child.

Meghan Markle is due to give birth in April, which means all of our questions about the new royal baby are soon to be answered.

From speculation over the baby’s title, to whether or not Markle will give birth in a hospital, there’s still plenty we don’t know for sure

One question on everyone’s minds is where or not Prince Harry and Markle’s child will have dual citizenship.

It turns out the answer is, confusingly, both yes and no.

The child won’t automatically be granted dual citizenship at birth. If Prince Harry and Markle want their child to have both British and American citizenship, then they will have to apply at the US Embassy in London.

According to the US Embassy & Consulates in the United Kingdom, a child born in the UK is eligible to apply for a US citizenship, as long as “the US citizen parent has been physically present in the United States or one of its outlying possessions for a period of five years, two of which were after the age of fourteen.”

According to official guidelines, Harry and Markle will have to register the birth at the US Embassy in London through a pre-arranged appointment.

“From what I understand, Harry and Meghan will have to acquire documentation for their child to prove US citizenship and it’s not clear if they will do that but of course the option is there,” royal contributor Victoria Murphy told ABC News.

They will need to present a number of important documents, including the child’s birth certificate, their marriage certificate, and evidence of Markle’s US citizenship in person at the embassy.

The process is said to take up to four weeks to complete.

While it’s unclear whether Harry and Markle will choose to apply for their child’s dual citizenship, it is understood that Markle is planning to apply for a British citizenship.

While Markle moved from her home in California to the UK on a family visa ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, the duchess is yet to gain British citizenship.

According to Kensington Palace communication secretary Jason Knauf, the process could take “a number of years.”