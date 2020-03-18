UFC won’t cancel Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson’s blockbuster title fight, and the Russian says he doesn’t even care where it happens

caption Khabib Nurmagomedov. source Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Image

The wider sports world is shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic but UFC boss Dana White is adamant a lightweight fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is going ahead.

It was originally intended to take place on April 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but will have to change location as New York recently banned mass gatherings.

For White, the show must go on.

And Nurmagomedov has said he doesn’t care where it takes place, as he just wants to fight for the entertainment of people in quarantine.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC lightweight championship fight against Tony Ferguson next month is still going ahead, and the Russian wrestler said he doesn’t even care where it takes place.

The fight will be the most significant mixed martial arts bout for years as it brings together Nurmagomedov, ranked by Insider as the No.1 MMA athlete on the planet, and Ferguson, who hasn’t been beaten for eight years.

The UFC 249 main event is in jeopardy, though, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced sports leagues and organizations around the world to shut down.

While combat sports has typically been slow to respond to the crisis, on Monday the UFC postponed its next three events, Sherdog reported.

But the UFC boss Dana White is adamant that Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will go ahead. “Tony Ferguson versus Khabib Nurmagomedov is still on – that will happen,” White said on SportsCenter.

“We’re going to follow guidelines, not have more than 10 people in a room. We’re hoping this clears up by April, and this fight is going to happen. Whatever it takes, probably not in the United States, but this fight is going to happen.”

According to ESPN, Nurmagomedov, currently 28-0, said even behind-closed-doors the event would bring entertainment to sports fans in quarantine.

“Fighters go to the arena, they have fun, they do their job,” he said. “I think we just need maximum 100 people to make this fight. One arena and 100 healthy people around and put a couple camera and show this around the world – the two best lightweights of all time. This is a very important fight.”

caption Tony Ferguson. source Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Nurmagomedov has been training in the US for the last six weeks, but appears unfazed by the prospect of the venue location moving abroad.

“Any place, I don’t care.”

He added: “The most important thing is to be healthy. If we’re healthy, our family is healthy – this is the most important thing right now.

“Close the arena, 100 healthy people come inside and make the show. Put the camera, turn on pay-per-view, and all of us can make money. Everyone can fight.”

He finished by remarking that he does not yet know where the bout will be moved. The original venue, the Barclays Center, is in Brooklyn, New York, where mass gatherings are banned, and a more strict lockdown is expected in the coming days.

Nurmagomedov said he had spoken to the UFC president Dana White and was waiting on confirmation. “Yesterday I talked with Dana.

“Dana say they’re going to do everything that they can to keep this fight. We’ll see. Next couple days Dana is going to send us location.”

Read more:

Powerful boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is considering moving into MMA but will only do so if he can dominate UFC

2 rising stars who could dominate boxing for the next decade are at war on Twitter, hyping a fight which cannot be made for months

Joanna Jedrzejczyk posted a video of her still black and blue face a week after getting disfigured in her brutal UFC battle with Weili Zhang

One of the world’s top boxers appeared to spray disinfectant at a press conference in London after taking selfies with his May 23 opponent

UFC president Dana White says he’s spoken to Trump, doesn’t think there’s any point panicking about coronavirus, and vows UFC events will continue